4 Things to Know About New Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael

Joe Brady was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, which left his old position vacant. The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they filled that void by hiring Denver Broncos senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael Jr.

A veteran coach who began in the NCAA ranks in 1994, Carmichael has been in the NFL since 2000. This is the second time he held the offensive coordinator role, however, Brady will be the one who continues calling plays.

As for Carmichael, let's find out who the new Buffalo coach is with four things to know.

Long-time member of Sean Payton coaching tree

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Carmichael was hired by Sean Payton when he took over as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006. Carmichael's first job was as the quarterbacks coach, and in 2007, he became the passing game coordinator as well.

In 2009, he took over as the offensive coordinator and stayed until 2023. He spent his final two seasons without Payton, but the two began to work together again in 2025 when Carmichael joined Denver's staff.

Brady and Carmichael worked together in New Orleans in 2017 and 2018, making them both members of the Sean Payton coaching tree.

Carmichael had a hot start during first OC stint

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael smiles before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Carmichael had an incredibly long run in New Orleans, including 15 years as the offensive coordinator.

While he didn't call plays, he was integral in the weekly gameplanning and the offense had a lot of success. During his first season, they finished first in yardage and points. New Orleans even won the Super Bowl following that season (2009).

The Saints didn't win another title, but their offense continued to thrive with Carmichael, finishing in the top 10 in scoring during his first 11 seasons in the role.

Carmichael helped Drew Brees become a superstar

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to quarterback Drew Brees with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Drew Brees wasn't the household name he is today when he signed with New Orleans. Instead, he was a promising young quarterback who just lost his job with the Chargers to Philip Rivers. He was also recovering from a severe shoulder injury that scared off many teams.

Once in New Orleans, he worked with Carmichael as his quarterback coach for three seasons. Brees went on to have one of the more successful careers in the NFL and credits Carmichael, calling him a "behind-the-scenes" guy who made significant contributions to the Saints' success.

Carmichael comes from coaching bloodlines

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive assistant Pete Carmichael. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Carmichael isn't the first member of his family to coach in the NFL. His father, Pete Carmichael Sr., coached for more than 40 years combined between high school, college, and the NFL. He spent 18 years coaching for Boston College and had nine years in the NFL, including one as the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator in 2000.

