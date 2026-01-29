Bills lose popular assistant coach to Dolphins in wake of Sean McDermott's firing

One of the minds behind the NFL's top-ranked pass defense is leaving the Buffalo Bills for South Beach.

After two seasons as Bills' cornerbacks coach, Jahmile Addae is joining the Miami Dolphins according to multiple reports. The Dolphins recently hired Jeff Hafley as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old Addae came to the Bills following 17 seasons as a Division I college assistant, the final two of which were with the Miami Hurricanes.

Addae is the second defensive coach who has left the organization following Sean McDermott's firing. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich has officially taken a job with the Green Bay Packers.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite injuries throughout the defensive backfield, Addae's cornerbacks group, which included CB1 Christian Benford, grizzled veteran Tre'Davious White and first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston, was a driving force behind the NFL's No. 1 pass defense.

Improving from 24th overall in 2024, the 2025 Bills limited opponents to 156.9 pass yards per game and 5.75 yards per attempt.

Addae thanks Buffalo

Although he did not confirm his hiring by the Miami Dolphins, Addae posted on X early Thursday afternoon. While celebrating biz time with the Bills, he did not mention the Dolphins at all.

"HUGE thx to Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, & Bobby Babich for giving me an opportunity to grow.

I thank #billsmafia for taking me in as of one their own - the love is REAL!

Most importantly I thank “MY GUYS” - they gave me their all at all times‼️" said Addae.

Bills cornerback coach Jahmile Addae gives instructions during interception drills at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Addae made presence felt

Multiple media added their commentary while sharing the news of Addae's departure with the prevailing sentiment being that the Bills let a good coach get away.

Buffalo News writer Lance Lysowski was amongst the first to chime in on X.

"Tough loss for the Bills' coaching staff. Addae did great work during his two seasons as McDermott's cornerbacks coach.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia suggests that Addae's move to Miami may be part of a mass defensive exodus.

"That’s a big loss for the Bills. Addae was very good," said Buscaglia. "Looking more and more like close to a complete overhaul to the Bills’ defensive staff."

