Brandin Cooks echoes Bills' owner on 'bad call' that ended season vs. Broncos

Had the Buffalo Bills not dismissed head coach Sean McDermott on Monday morning, the conversation would still be all about the Brandin Cooks catch-turned-interception.

Five days after officials ruled in the Denver Broncos' favor, Cooks spoke publicly on the matter, and, much like Bills' fans everywhere, he's still bothered by the way it all went down during overtime in the January 17 divisional round playoff game.

Bills Mafia's irritation increased mid week as NFL Films revealed another angle of the pivotal play from the 33-30 overtime loss, and it appears that Cooks controls the ball until after he starts a forward roll.

MORE: New angle shows questionable Broncos' INT likely should've been ruled in Bills' favor

"Knee hit, shoulder hit, back hit. Whatever the case may be, my hands never left that ball," said Cooks during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bills' argument remains that Cooks was down by contact with possession when Broncos' safety Ja'Quan McMillian ripped the ball away for an interception at the Denver 20-yard line with the game tied 30-30.

"When you look back on it, the time that was spent on it to review it wasn't enough. Given the magnitude of that game, and the situation, it's a little disappointing," said Cooks.

Despite Sean McDermott's timeout, the officials did not conduct an on-field review. Instead, they took cues from the Park Avenue replay center to play on.

'It was a catch'

The 32-year-old Cooks, a 2014 first-round draft pick, insisted that he did enough to warrant a reception.

"At the end of the day, it was a catch. Not just what it looked like, but what it felt like," said Cooks.

"At the end of the day it was a catch" @brandincooks on the controversial play from last Sunday #BillsMafia | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/V03OBNykqU — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 22, 2026

Bills' owner agrees

Speaking at the end-of-season press conference, Bills' owner Terry Pegula didn't hold back when it came to criticizing the "bad call."

"First thing I said to him [quarterback Josh Allen], I said, that was a catch. We all know what I'm talking about," said Pegula, recounting his postgame locker room experience.

RELATED: Josh Allen played Bills' playoff games on injured foot that may need surgery

As a result of the loss, the Bills will be forced to sit and watch as the Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on January 25.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —