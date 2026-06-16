Bills' Bradley Chubb Signing Already Paying Dividends in Orchard Park

There's only so much that Buffalo Bills' newcomer Bradley Chubb can do during non-contact practices, but the veteran free agent addition has already started making his mark only three months into his tenure.

While the Bills undoubtedly signed Chubb to wreak havoc on opposing passers, the former No. 5 overall draft pick possesses multiple traits that make him a good fit for new coordinator Jim Leonhard's defensive overhaul.

Chubb, who turns 30 years old later this month, fits the prototype for an edge rusher in a 3-4 defensive front. He has 48.0 career sacks over 90 games, primarily lining up as an outside linebacker.

"We thought it was huge [to sign Chubb]. The experience, I mean, he was drafted as a first-rounder for this defense," said Leonhard. "He's played in very similar defenses the majority of his career, even at Miami, so excited to have him for the player that he is - the experience, the versatility he has, and the leadership. He knocked it out of the park when you started talking to him in free agency, just what he was going to be able to provide the team, the defense."

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bradley Chubb seizes leadership role

Outside of 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau and veteran Michael Hoecht, the Bills lack significant experience amongst their edge rushers. As a result, Chubb has quickly stood out as a leader for the younger players to lean on.

With players on their own until training camp begins on July 29, Chubb plans on spending some time with Bills' rookie edge rusher TJ Parker training in South Florida. The two made the arrangement while talking during OTAs.

"It means a lot to me. He doesn't have to do that. He's a veteran guy. He can go work out and train by himself, but for him to invite me, that means a lot to me. I really appreciate that," said Parker, who was drafted at No. 35 overall in April.

Making his presence felt

Parker, who has an opportunity to break into the rotation early, is taking advantage of Chubb's presence.

"From his footwork, the way he approaches it, the way he recovers his body [impresses me]. He's just so smart. Him being in the league going on Year 9, he's seen a lot," said Parker. "Chubb is just an unbelievable guy. He's fun to be around."

According to Leonhard, Chubb's impact reaches far beyond his position group.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"He's one of those personalities that can reach to the other side of the ball," said Leonhard. "There's a lot of times you have great leaders within your room or within a defense or an offense, and then every once in a while, you get special guys that can kind of hit anybody on the team and really be that leader. He's been that. He takes a lot of pride in it."

He's yet to record a sack, or even play a snap, but so far, Chubb has seemingly been everything the Bills could've hoped they were getting when he signed a three-year contract in March.