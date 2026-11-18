The Buffalo Bills are right where they want to be in terms of the conference standings through the NFL's season first 10 weeks.

Now, the challenge is to stay there.

The Bills (8-1) currently own the AFC's No. 1 seed as the only one-loss team amongst the conference's 16 clubs. The three other division leaders all sit at 7-2 overall.

Bills' starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, a 2017 second-round draft pick, has never experienced the No. 1 seed, and the New Jersey native is focused on changing that this year.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) interacts with fans before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's where I want to see the Buffalo Bills," said Dawkins. "I don't want nobody's season to dictate our standings. I want to know where we are going to be by ourself. I don't want that stress of, did they win? Did they lose? I don't want that. I want it to be like we handled our business, we know exactly where we're going to be.”

The Bills will have the opportunity to take care of their own business and earn potential head-to-head tiebreakers over both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos later this season.

As for the AFC East race, there's a real possibility that Buffalo clinches the crown, and the automatic playoff berth that comes with it, by Week 13. Naturally, it will require a head-to-head win over the New England Patriots (5-5) on December 6 along with a couple other occurrences.

Here's an overview of how the Bills fit into the AFC playoff picture with the Miami Dolphins for to visit Orchard Park for a Week 11 divisional game on November 22.

Meaningful Week 11 games

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals (SUN, 1 p.m. ET)



Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (SUN, 1 p.m. ET)



Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (SUN, 4:25 p.m. ET)



Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders (MON, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Current AFC Playoff Seeding

1. Bills (8-1)



2. Chiefs (7-2)



3. Jaguars (7-2)



4. Bengals (7-2)



5. Broncos (7-2)



6. Steelers (6-3)



7. Browns (6-4)

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' tiebreaker factors

AFC record: 5-1

Texans W, Chargers W, Patriots L, Raiders W, Ravens W, Jets W

Strength of Victory: .447

Buffalo's SOV (.447) currently ranks first amongst current AFC division leaders Kansas City (.313), Cincinnati (.323) and Jacksonville (.418).

Remaining AFC opponents:

Dolphins (Week 11), Chiefs (Week 12), Patriots (Week 13), Broncos (Week 16), Dolphins (Week 17), Jets (Week 18)

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