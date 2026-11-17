The Buffalo Bills won over the New York Jets, 31-12, on Sunday to improve to 8-1 and also won indirectly when the New England Patriots fell in Munich, Germany, to the Detroit Lions, 35-10, that morning.

The final score in Munich doesn't do the Bills' victory justice, though, as Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be out indefinitely with what New England fears is a fractured ankle, an injury he suffered on the opening drive of the game.

With Maye out for the foreseeable future and Tommy DeVito as an uninspiring replacement, the Bills can look ahead to taking the AFC East back from the Patriots sooner than anticipated, though they need to take care of business to earn it.

When can the Bills secure playoff spot?

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) comes under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The earliest the Bills can clinch a playoff berth is by taking home the AFC East title in Week 13 by defeating the suddenly injury-ravaged Patriots, but they need a few things to go their way to get there.

First, the Bills need to win their next two games against the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs to get to 10-1; then the Patriots, who have a Week 11 bye, need to lose to the currently winless Los Angeles Chargers to drop to 5-6.

If all the above happens, it sets up a win-and-clinch-the-AFC East scenario for Buffalo against New England in Foxborough, and the Bills should be extra motivated for that game, given that the Patriots handed them their only loss of the season in Week 4.

Buffalo won five straight AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024 before the Patriots won it in 2025, and while winning it again is critical, the Bills have bigger fish to fry against the AFC's elite.

What teams is Buffalo competing with for playoff positioning?

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Week 10, Buffalo is the only one-loss team in the AFC. However, the Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars each have two losses and have mostly favorable schedules.

Buffalo hosts Kansas City on Thanksgiving and travels to Denver for a Christmas Day showdown, and with Maye's injury, those two games will be the most critical ones down the stretch.

The Bills also have games against the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, two of the top teams in the NFC, as obstacles between them and the top seed and first-round bye in the AFC.

Overall, it'll be a tough road ahead for the Bills, especially in December, but they can at least take comfort in the fact that the Patriots are likely no longer a threat to their AFC East hopes.

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