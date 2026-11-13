America Shows Up for Josh Allen-led Bills in Primetime, Four More Chances Await

The Buffalo Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender with arguably the NFL's best player as their quarterback.

As a result, the Bills (7-1) are appointment television for football fans across America. With that in mind, the schedule-makers placed Buffalo and five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen in the maximum number of primetime windows this season.

Through the season's first nine weeks, which included a bye, the Bills have enjoyed three primetime exposures. Buffalo went 3-0 in those games, all three of which were against NFC opponents.

"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of prime time games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy is your quarterback. Yeah," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North this past April on the It's Always Gameday In Buffalo podcast.

The Bills delivered for the NFL and ESPN in Week 9, attracting a record number of viewers for this point in the season. Per ESPN PR, the Bills' road victory over the Minnesota Vikings totaled 21.7 million viewers across all platforms.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since ESPN took ownership of the Monday Night Football franchise in 2006, the November 9 broadcast accounted for the most-watched Week 9 game ever over a 21-game sample.

It was the Bills' second Monday night exposure this season. Buffalo posted a 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams in Los Angeles on October 12. That game attracted 19.8 million viewers, and it's worth noting no Week 5 primetime game managed to crack the 20 million mark this season.

The Bills' home opener, which kicked off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football package in Week 2, pulled in 18.6 million viewers - a monster number for a premium streaming service. It was higher than the 15.33 million viewers Prime averaged per game during the 2025 season.

America will see Bills plenty more down stretch

The Bills will take center stage four more times over the season's final nine weeks, including featured games on Thanksgiving night and Christmas Day.

The Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in November 26 for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff carried live by NBC.

Then, it'll be three consecutive standalone exposures in Weeks 14, 15 and 16.

Buffalo visits the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football on December 13. Six days later, the Bills host the Chicago Bears in a Saturday night window. Capping the three-game stretch, the Bills travel to the Denver Broncos for a Christmas special on Netflix.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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