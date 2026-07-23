'No One's Safe' As Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl Window Closing

The Buffalo Bills are entering a pressure-packed 2026 season, with nothing short of a Super Bowl appearance considered acceptable by the fan base entering the critical campaign.

But as Bills Mafia is gearing up for what it hopes will be another successful season in Buffalo, there are some who believe the team’s time to hoist the Lombardi Trophy is running out. And if they fail to do so in 2026, heads could roll.

“No one should feel safe,” said Dan Graziano on ESPN. “I would say they are toward the back-end of a window.”

The NFL analyst added that he believes there is one thing stopping the wheels from coming off Buffalo’s championship quest, and that’s their former MVP quarterback who was also named a finalist for the award in 2025. Allen has scored 39 touchdowns or more for six straight seasons, while he was recently ranked the NFL’s No. 1 quarterback.

“They’ll have a window as long as Josh Allen is there,” he added.

Having said that, Graziano still sees the clock ticking on the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes.

“This group that has been close so many times knows that it probably has less time in front of it than behind it,” concluded the ESPN analyst.

Brandon Beane under the most pressure entering Bills’ 2026 season

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the members of the Bills organization facing the most pressure entering the upcoming season, no one will have more weight on their shoulders than Brandon Beane. When the Bills made the decision to fire former head coach Sean McDermott on Jan, 19, all of the onus was heaped on Beane to lead this team forward to the promised land.

Since that point, the Bills’ president of football operations/general manager has made a list of moves, including trading a second-round pick to acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears on March 5, along with the free-agent signing of edge rusher Bradley Chubb on a three-year, $43.5 million deal. But it remains unclear if the action taken by Buffalo’s front office this offseason will be enough to lift them over the top.

Joe Brady will have feet held to the fire during critical Bills campaign

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Brady also has a boatload of pressure heaped on him entering the year, as the Bills’ first-year head coach is hoping to lead Buffalo to the playoffs for the seventh-straight season. Brady helped the Bills finish tied for fourth in the NFL in points per game [28.3] in 2025 and second the year before after averaging 30.9 points per contest. Still, his play calling and tendency to go away from running back James Cook for extended periods have been alarming in recent seasons.

We’ll see how much changes without McDermott looking over his shoulder. But if Brady doesn’t elevate Buffalo’s performance in his first year as the team’s man in charge, he could be one and done as head coach and Beane could be out the door with him.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —