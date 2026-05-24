Buffalo Bills Should Hand Keys to Alec Anderson at Left Guard Position

One of the positions under the microscope at Buffalo Bills OTAs is left guard, where a starting job is up for grabs between Alec Anderson and a few other emerging candidates.

David Edwards departed the organization via a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, leaving the door open for Anderson to fill the first-team role left behind by his former teammate. Buffalo also brought in free agent Austin Corbett to challenge for the job, while a few others remaining on Buffalo’s roster may also make a play for the position.

With that said, despite the many options the Bills have to fill the role left behind by Edwards’ exit, the job should go to Anderson. And here’s why.

Anderson paid his dues with Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) practices before the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Anderson has been with the Bills since the 2022 season, paying his dues while working his way up the depth chart slowly but surely. In 2024, Anderson got his big break as the team’s top jumbo tight end, a position he took over from Edwards, who had filled the role the year before.

During the '24 campaign, he was on the field for 27% of the Bills’ offensive snaps, which was a career high and allowed the Buffalo running game to take the first step toward the elite unit it finds itself today, having produced the 2025 rushing champion, James Cook.

With Buffalo’s selection of fifth-round blocking tight end Jackson Hawes in the '25 draft, Anderson’s previous job became redundant, leading to him filling more of a versatile reserve role at the guard, center and tackle positions. Still, he was able to impact the team’s success, filling in for injured right tackle Spencer Brown during a Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a 73.3 run-block grade from Pro Football Focus for his effort.

Now, with a chance to elevate his career, the Bills should provide Anderson the opportunity to take the next step toward becoming one of the team’s starters for years to come.

Anderson's experience in Buffalo

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There’s no replacement for experience and Anderson’s familiarity within first-year head coach Joe Brady’s offensive system should speak volumes when it comes time to decide the team’s starter at left guard. While he has never been a full-time first-teamer, Anderson has played 480 snaps up front in Brady’s offense, per PFF, which should count for something.

Corbett is plenty experienced, having played eight years in the league, playing 94 games, including 78 starts. He wouldn’t be a bad option considering he has been a solid player across stops with three different teams throughout his career.

However, general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane’s mantra has been draft, develop, re-sign. While Anderson was an undrafted free agent, his advancement to the starting lineup would be a feather in Beane’s cap if he is to win the job out of training camp.

Anderson is the more youthful option

Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To push matters even further in Anderson’s favor, he is four years younger than Corbett at 26 years old, which would allow the Bills to solidify a key spot on their offensive line for years into the future. One of the key elements of Buffalo’s offensive line in recent seasons has been its continuity, with Edwards serving alongside the same group of starters the past two years.

While Buffalo re-signed center Connor McGovern in free agency, left tackle Dion Dawkins is only getting older at age-32, and he will soon require a replacement of his own. Inserting a youthful Anderson into a newfound role this season will only better prepare the Bills for life down the road.

A win-win scenario, one the Bills must push toward with naming Anderson the starter this year.