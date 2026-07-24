Bills’ Veteran Gives Curious Update on Current Vibes Under Joe Brady

Whether you agreed with Buffalo Bills’ owner Terry Pegula’s questionable decision to fire former longtime head coach Sean McDermott this winter or not, there’s no turning back.

I mean, fans already tried circulating a petition around online to bring Pegula’s former employee back in the wake of his abrupt dismissal from Orchard Park, New York, but—alas—it was to no avail.

And, in spite of some familiar faces still being around the building, it’s essentially a new era for Buffalo under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Terry Pegula, the Buffalo Bills' president and owner, listens to Joe Brady's introductory press conference when Brady was named as the new head coach of the Bills at the team's field house in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pegula seemingly trying to push team over final playoff hurdle

It’s time to get over the proverbial playoff wall that Pegula probably keeps seeing in his sleep.

Undoubtedly, many Bills fans do, too.

But, with that being said, will Brady and Brandon Beane—who’s just one of a few of those familiar faces still remaining with the franchise that I mentioned above—really be able to help former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen get over the postseason hump and into the promised land?

There are many opinions surrounding that topic, so it really depends on the person being questioned.

However, what isn’t up for debate is whether or not Brady has changed much within the locker room in Western New York: he has, somewhat significantly, actually.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills franchise QB Josh Allen (17) runs on the practice field during the team's mandatory veteran minicamp earlier this spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it be from the phrasing on the wall, which includes sayings such as “put the ball down”, or just the general overall feelings amongst the people in the building, things are definitely different for the Bills as the team is just days away from embarking on its 2026 journey.

Training camp begins next week on July 29 on the grounds of the campus at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

It’s then that fans and media members will get their first glimpse on just exactly what type of ship the team’s former offensive coordinator will be running during his rookie campaign as head coach.

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the team's head coach, talks with running backs Darrynton Evans and Ray Davis during Day Six of Buffalo's training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills players can feel change in vibes under Brady already

Surely, it’ll be a change from the former commander-in-chief of the past nine years. McDermott was known for being somewhat stricter, especially early on in his tenure, but there’s no denying that his tactics worked, regardless of the unfortunate fact that he ultimately failed to bring a Lombardi back home to Bills fans.

News flash: nobody has.

And, in case it’s been forgotten somehow, the Bills were the laughing stock of the entire league for nearly the better part of two decades before the former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator came along in 2017.

Don’t lose sight of that, Bills fans, no matter how much success has been experienced in recent memory.

Jan. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former longtime Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during pre-game warmups before the start of an NFL game between the Bills and the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, with that said, it’s uncertain whether or not the switch-up from McDermott to Brady will actually lead to more success on the field this season and beyond.

It might . . . or Brady’s time as Buffalo’s head coach could also eventually wind up being a total flop.

Honestly, with what’s at stake, there’s no happy medium.

If Allen doesn’t win an NFL title in Western New York with Brady at the helm—or at least get to a Super Bowl—then the trade-off, simply put, was all for not.

We’ll collectively soon find out.

“It’s great. I love Joe’s energy, man. He’s coming from Florida, so he has that white boy little swag, and he kind of brings it to the table. And, you know, he has a little juice to him, so I think it rubs off on everybody else,” Bills’ fifth-year offensive lineman Alec Anderson said in a recent interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Buffalo Bills veteran offensive lineman Alec Anderson sits and visits with Bills fans following the team's win over the New York Jets in the last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, last season on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s very big (about) ‘being you with us.’ So, everybody gets to have their personalities and really be themselves on and off the field, which I kind of think helps guys play a little bit more relaxed.

“We get to not strain as much, and just go out there and free flow. So, I’m excited from what he’s done in OTAs all the way up to this point.”

On that note, it’s clear that at least one player on the current roster is interested in finding out how much of a change vibes can bring in terms of added production on the field, particularly in the most critical moments of the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) watches the final play during overtime of last season's AFC divisional round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Expect a ‘laxed locker room in WNY in ‘26, but is that really beneficial for Buffalo?

But, given his reasoning for why he’s excited, which is apparently for nothing more than not having to “strain” as much in practice, is a little concerning. What ever happened to enjoying hard work?

You know, you get out what you put into something?

I don’t know.

It just rubs me the wrong way with the sentiment that hoping a more fun, relaxed environment will actually help in the postseason instead of just having everyone sink their teeth in, focus a little more, and reflect back on what they can do better the next time around.

The NFL is one of the most pressure-packed sports in the world. So, as the old adage goes, if you can’t handle the heat, then maybe it’s time to get out of the kitchen, Alec.

It’s not college at UCLA anymore. Everyone’s not here to just party. But, I digress.

And, who the heck knows?

Maybe Anderson won’t even win the competition at left guard this summer if he’s more worried about having fun than he is about winning on the field this season.

Vibes are high in Western New York—that’s for sure—but being loose doesn’t always lead to more wins . . . in fact, I’d argue it could lead to more bone-headed mistakes being made by the team like the ones that occurred against the Denver Broncos last season during Buffalo’s devastating divisional-round loss back on January 17.

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70), quarterback Josh Allen (17), and center Connor McGovern (66) take the field prior to the start of the 2024 AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Come on, now. Don’t tell me you conveniently forgot about all those turnovers from Brady’s offense in that game: there were five of them.

And, they were costly. But, what do I know? I’m just a writer, right?

Anyway, I guess we should all just collectively sit back, relax (wink, wink), and watch what transpires when training camp kicks off in less than a week.

Buffalo Bills fans yell out to Buffalo's franchise quarterback Josh Allen in hopes of getting an autograph during Day Seven of the Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At last, our national nightmare is over and real NFL football is finally almost back in all of our lives, Bills Mafia.