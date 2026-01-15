James Cook and the Buffalo Bills’ running game struggled to find a spark against the top-ranked rush defense in the league, the Jacksonville Jaguars, this past week.

Buffalo managed just 79 yards rushing on 26 attempts, amounting to only three yards per carry against the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, as Jacksonville stifled James Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher.

While Cook will once again face one of the league’s best teams in stopping the run this week in the Denver Broncos, history has proven that the Bills’ running back may have an opportunity to rebound from a lackluster effort in the opening stage of the postseason.

And whether he can bounce back is the key to unlocking the full efficacy of the Buffalo offense.

RELATED: New Bills' WR doing 'whatever it takes' to help team beat Broncos in Divisional Round

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) sticks his leg out to trip Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) after he missed his grab on Cook during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year

While the two teams aren’t entirely the same from a season ago, there are several carryovers from each side’s 2024 squad. And during last year’s postseason matchup between the Bills and Broncos, Cook rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts, amounting to 5.2 yards per carry.

The Bills finished with 210 total yards on the ground during the blowout win, pummeling Denver into submission with 44 rushing attempts. Josh Allen went for 46 yards on eight carries, while RB Ty Johnson also had a productive game with 44 yards on nine carries. It should be noted that Johnson has yet to practice this week and may not play in the game against the Broncos on Saturday.

MORE: Broncos' defender poking the bear before Bills' Divisional Round rematch

NovDenver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) reacts after a play during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

This year

With all that said, the Broncos made moves to improve their performance against opposing rushing attacks compared to a season ago. Offseason additions, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is expected to return from injury against the Bills, have both helped solidify Denver’s resistance against teams that win in the trenches, like Buffalo.

The Broncos are as stout as they come against the run, limiting opponents to under 90 yards rushing in six of their last nine games of the regular season. One of the greatest strengths of Denver’s run-stuffing unit has been its tendency to limit opponents’ yards before contact (YBCo). According to Next Gen Stats, Denver allowed just 0.87 YBCo per attempt to its opponents, which was the second-lowest rate in the NFL during the regular season.

RELATED: Forecasting Bills' WR room after Shavers' season-ending injury before Broncos game

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson and center Connor McGovern head out to the field after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says a few words to the offensive line in the tunnel before they take the field to warm up before their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That could spell trouble for Cook and the Bills’ offensive line, as one of the greatest strengths of the Bills’ running game has been allowing its running backs to get out in space and create. The Bills’ O-line has paved the way for the team’s ball carriers to record 1.77 YBCo, which is third-best in the league.

Saturday’s matchup will be a great example of strength on strength. And Cook and the Bills’ ground attack must get going early to help set the stage for another big day from the offense as a whole.

Otherwise, Buffalo could allow Denver to hang around, which may prove fatal. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has recorded a league-high seven game-winning drives this season and will be waiting to steal this one from the Bills if given the opportunity.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —