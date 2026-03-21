'Risky' Offseason Strategy Lands Bills amongst NFL's 'Eight Most Improved Teams'

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason needing to bulk up the supporting cast around 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen and 2025 rushing champion James Cook.

Despite being tight up against the salary cap, the Bills plugged holes at wide receiver and edge rusher while signing defensive backs with starting experience.

Those moves are enough to land the Bills amongst Sports Illustrated's "eight teams that improved the most after the first wave of free agency as we head into draft season."

With SI national writer Gilberto Manzano identifying the winners of the early offseason, the Bills jumped into the No. 7 spot in between the No. 6 Carolina Panthers and the No. 8 New Orleans Saints.

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The Bills and the Panthers were two of four teams who made the list coming off a playoff appearance, joining the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers and the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers.

With "notable additions" listed as CB Dee Alford, edge Bradley Chubb, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR DJ Moore, the Bills are the lone AFC East member on the eight-team list.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Author's explanation

"The Bills got risky with paying older players plenty of guaranteed money. Still, they addressed most of their needs and now have a formidable Super Bowl roster, one that doesn’t need Josh Allen to be Superman every week."

"Buffalo committing guaranteed money to Moore for multiple seasons was certainly a gamble, but paying for the extra year will be O.K. if Moore continues to make clutch plays, as he did for Caleb Williams down the stretch last season in Chicago. ... It’s hard to justify the three-year, $43.5 million contract the team handed Chubb, but this move could look a lot better if the Bills land a top edge rusher in the draft to form a stout rotation." — Gilberto Manzano, The Eight Most Improved Teams Heading Into the 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates after recovering the fumble of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

On SI reaction

The Bills addressed their most-pressing offensive need by trading a Round 2 draft pick for Moore only days before the start of the free agency period. Moore, a 2018 first-round pick, has shown WR1 ability throughout his career.

Set to turn 29 years old in April, Moore can likely be the field stretcher that Buffalo's passing game has lacked over the past two seasons. The 6-foot receiver, who has above average speed, accounts for 13.5 yards per catch. He has made at least six touchdown receptions in each of the past four years.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks routes and passes with offensive coordinator Joe Brady at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Chubb signing, the Bills are hoping the former No. 5 overall pick can upgrade a pass rush that has routinely disappeared down the stretch. Although Chubb has a worrisome injury history, he made all 17 starts for the Miami Dolphins last year. His 8.5 sacks were more than any Bills' player.

Without much salary cap space, the Bills managed to acquire a big-ticket item on both sides of the ball. Now, it's all about rookie head coach Joe Brady putting it all together and making it work.