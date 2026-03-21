'Risky' Offseason Strategy Lands Bills amongst NFL's 'Eight Most Improved Teams'
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason needing to bulk up the supporting cast around 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen and 2025 rushing champion James Cook.
Despite being tight up against the salary cap, the Bills plugged holes at wide receiver and edge rusher while signing defensive backs with starting experience.
Those moves are enough to land the Bills amongst Sports Illustrated's "eight teams that improved the most after the first wave of free agency as we head into draft season."
With SI national writer Gilberto Manzano identifying the winners of the early offseason, the Bills jumped into the No. 7 spot in between the No. 6 Carolina Panthers and the No. 8 New Orleans Saints.
The Bills and the Panthers were two of four teams who made the list coming off a playoff appearance, joining the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers and the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers.
With "notable additions" listed as CB Dee Alford, edge Bradley Chubb, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR DJ Moore, the Bills are the lone AFC East member on the eight-team list.
Author's explanation
"The Bills got risky with paying older players plenty of guaranteed money. Still, they addressed most of their needs and now have a formidable Super Bowl roster, one that doesn’t need Josh Allen to be Superman every week."
"Buffalo committing guaranteed money to Moore for multiple seasons was certainly a gamble, but paying for the extra year will be O.K. if Moore continues to make clutch plays, as he did for Caleb Williams down the stretch last season in Chicago. ... It’s hard to justify the three-year, $43.5 million contract the team handed Chubb, but this move could look a lot better if the Bills land a top edge rusher in the draft to form a stout rotation." — Gilberto Manzano, The Eight Most Improved Teams Heading Into the 2026 NFL Draft
On SI reaction
The Bills addressed their most-pressing offensive need by trading a Round 2 draft pick for Moore only days before the start of the free agency period. Moore, a 2018 first-round pick, has shown WR1 ability throughout his career.
Set to turn 29 years old in April, Moore can likely be the field stretcher that Buffalo's passing game has lacked over the past two seasons. The 6-foot receiver, who has above average speed, accounts for 13.5 yards per catch. He has made at least six touchdown receptions in each of the past four years.
As for the Chubb signing, the Bills are hoping the former No. 5 overall pick can upgrade a pass rush that has routinely disappeared down the stretch. Although Chubb has a worrisome injury history, he made all 17 starts for the Miami Dolphins last year. His 8.5 sacks were more than any Bills' player.
Without much salary cap space, the Bills managed to acquire a big-ticket item on both sides of the ball. Now, it's all about rookie head coach Joe Brady putting it all together and making it work.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.