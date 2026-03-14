New Bills Pass Rusher Bradley Chubb Reveals Ambitious Sack Goal for 2026

One of the biggest moves the Buffalo Bills have pulled off this offseason was signing former Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb signed a favorable deal with the Bills, agreeing to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, with the ability to earn up to $52.5 million with incentives and a total of $29 million guaranteed

The two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher enters his ninth season in the NFL and has his sights set on a big campaign. While meeting with members of the Buffalo media, Chubb was asked for his goal for sacks this season. He didn’t hesitate to say he’s ready to break his personal best total in 2026.

”Yeah, I want to get, I want to beat my career high right now, which is 12. I want to, you know, get over that. And I'm going to work every day tirelessly in order to do that. I've come close in 2023 at 11,” Chubb said.

“And I feel like I still got more in the tank from that year. I feel like that was a good year for me, but I feel like I still got more in the tank and it can do even more. So I'm excited to take on that challenge and make it happen.”

We're live with OLB Bradley Chubb as he meets with the media for the first time as a Buffalo Bill. https://t.co/h0te624fvU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 12, 2026

Originally selected fifth overall in 2018 by the Denver Broncos out of North Carolina State, Chubb burst onto the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie. As Chubb stated, he came close in 2023 with 11, which was his first full season with Miami. Chubb also had six forced fumbles that season.

In all, he has 303 tackles, 48 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and one interception.

Bradley Chubb revealed new number with the Bills

North Carolina State Wolfpack DE Bradley Chubb warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In addition to making his personal goals known, Chubb also revealed his new number with the Bills. He wore No. 2 with the Dolphins, but that number will go to new wide receiver D.J. Moore, which forces kicker Tyler Bass to change his number.

Chubb will instead wear the No. 9, which has a special meaning behind it. Not only did he wear this number during his time at North Carolina State, but Chubb is also entering his ninth season in the NFL.

Chubb is motivated to prove he has plenty left in the tank after being released by Miami and the Bills could be the ones to benefit from the added motivation.

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