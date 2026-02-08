Former All-Pro WR Wants to Help Bills' Keon Coleman Transform Game

As he looks to put a disappointing season behind him, everybody wants to get their hands on Keon Coleman.

Hall of Famer Andre Reed has spent time talking with Coleman in hopes of guiding the Buffalo Bills' wide receiver’s progression, and now, former All-Pro Chad Johnson has offered his assistance entering the offseason.

While speaking with Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX, Johnson had some high praise for Coleman while promising that he would help fix the former second-round pick’s shortcomings.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

‘Untapped potential’

Quick is a Carolina Panthers beat reporter, so the conversation between her and Johnson began on the topic of Panthers WR Xavier Legette. But Johnson added Coleman to the mix.

“XL and Keon Coleman—I need those two because there is something in them that is untapped potential, and I can see it from afar,” he said. “They can be special.”

He added, “I want them to go into this offseason, and when they go back (to their teams) with the mindset of how can I make the job of everyone around me easy?”

Coleman did anything but that during the 2025 season, when his tardiness caused him to be benched, once for a full game, while his failure to make life simpler for quarterback Josh Allen led to him being a healthy scratch on more than one occasion.

.@ochocinco says Xavier Legette is coming to see him in the offseason: “He’s special. He just needs someone to unlock the ‘special’ that I can see from far away.”



“XL and Keon Coleman, I need those two.” pic.twitter.com/KARIKHMQ4l — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 7, 2026

Past success

Johnson has never spent time as a coach in the NFL, but he would have plenty of playing experience to call on if he were to train with Coleman this offseason. The 11-year veteran was named a first-team All-Pro twice and recorded seven seasons of 1,00-plus yards receiving throughout his career.

And at this point, Coleman should be willing to take any advice he can get. Beyond his undisciplined performance, the 22-year-old’s production also took a dip this year. His average yards per reception (10.6) was nearly cut in half from where it was as a rookie, while his receiving EPA dropped more than 50% from a season ago to +9.2, per Next Gen Stats.

If it’s not Johnson or Reed, Coleman had better get someone in his ear this offseason who can help him turn the tide. Or his time in a Bills uniform could be cut short before his rookie contract expires.

Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

