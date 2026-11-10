Analyzing Amani Hooker's 2026 Season and What New Bills Safety Brings to Buffalo's Defense

We went into deadline day on Tuesday hoping the Buffalo Bills would make a trade for a safety because of their obvious need there.

Well, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has answered the bell and made the kind of trade fans were hoping for after he acquired safety Amani Hooker in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hooker is coming to Buffalo in exchange for a second-round pick, but the Bills are receiving a fifth-rounder back, also.

That's an overpay for Hooker, who is a very good but not elite safety, but that doesn't really matter. Beane needed to do something big and he finally did it.

Now, let's dive into the details and see what Hooker brings to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit.

Hooker's 2026 season

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing that jumps off the page at us is Hooker's five picks, which are tied for the most in the NFL.

Now, three of those came in Week 8 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Hooker has always had a nose for the football, as evidenced by his four or more picks in two other campaigns.

Hooker is showing he can do a little bit of everything this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Hooker is sporting grades of 75.2 in coverage and 83.9 in run defense.

Those marks from PFF are good enough to rank 10th and 13th, respectively, at the safety position, which makes Hooker one of the more well-rounded safeties in the NFL.

What Hooker brings to Bills' defense

Tennessee safety Amani Hooker (37) runs the ball out of the end zone after intercepting Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) pass in the end zone for a 92 yard run during the first quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We already talked about Hooker's nose for the football with his five picks and 17 career interceptions over seven-plus seasons. His five picks are four more than Bills safeties have combined.

Hooker is a versatile player with his experience playing as a box and free safety, and he even has snaps in the slot. However, he thrives most at the latter safety position, where he can roam downfield and makes plays on the football in coverage.

According to Pro Football Focus' John Kosko, Hooker is one of the elite safeties in deep zone coverage in the NFL, something the PFF writer proclaimed in 2025 — and that hasn't changed since.

"Hooker isn’t a household name, but he’s been a solid safety for several years," Kosko wrote. "In 2024, he notched career highs in interceptions and pass breakups, preventing separation and reading routes and the eyes of the quarterback at a high level."

Amani Hooker showing off some insane body control and focus for the interception pic.twitter.com/9DCMYkarkd — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) October 18, 2026

That makes Hooker a great fit, as the Bills need someone down the field who can help limit explosive plays. Buffalo has given up 28 completions of 20-plus yards this season.

With his five picks and six passes defensed through seven games, Hooker is well on his way to surpassing his career-highs in both those categories in 2026.

When you add it all up, it's shocking that Hooker has never been voted to a Pro Bowl or received an All-Pro nod, but he has also flown under the radar with a Titans team that doesn't get any semblance of consistent attention from the NFL world.

It's a safe bet that now that he's in Buffalo, Hooker is not going to be flying under the radar any longer.

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