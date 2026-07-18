Levi Wallace's Retirement Ends Career of One of Bills' Most Notorious Former Players

After a successful yet notorious NFL career that included an extended stint with the Buffalo Bills, Levi Wallace has called it a career.

Wallace is a former undrafted free agent who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills. He played in 52 games during that stretch, starting each game in which he appeared.

Wallace posted the news to his Instagram on Friday.

“Walk-on. Undrafted. 8 years. Retired,” read the post that revealed his retirement. “Not bad.”

Wallace made the most out of his Bills tenure, recording six interceptions, 30 passes defensed and 333 tackles from 2018 to 2021. The 31-year-old measures 6-foot, 179 pounds, but despite his slender frame, he was able to develop into a starting-caliber player at the professional level.

With that said, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Wallace during his time as a pro.

Wallace’s Bills tenure didn’t end well

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) attempts the tackle during an AFC Divisional playoff football game. | USA TODAY Sports

While Wallace’s rise from the team's practice squad to the starting lineup should be viewed as a success story, his career with the Bills didn’t end in storybook fashion.

His final game in a Bills uniform was the infamous ’13 seconds’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 divisional round. During that contest, Wallace allowed five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown while being targeted six times in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. He was left in the dust on a 64-yard catch and run for a touchdown from Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which put Kansas City ahead 33-29 late in the fourth quarter.

After the playoff defeat, a player whose improbable ascent was once celebrated by Bills fans had suddenly drawn the ire of the team's group of supporters.

"Get Levi Wallace off this team," posted a fan to X after the game. "Defend a pass, dude."

"Levi Wallace is trash," posted another. "If the Bills resign him it's a signal they aren't serious about winning the Super Bowl."

Although he moved on from Buffalo as an unrestricted free agent after the '21 season, Wallace was gracious in his exit.

"To the real Bill Mafia fans, through the ups and downs you've always had my back and I appreciate everything you guys have done to support me on and off the field! Buffalo will always have a special place in my heart," he posted in a farewell message on Instagram.

Wallace made a few stops after leaving the Bills

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) leaps for the ball under Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) before falling hard on the field resulting in an injury during the fourth quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the brutal loss and subsequent fan reaction, Wallace left the Bills that offseason and signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, including the ’22 campaign in which he recorded career highs in interceptions [4] and passes defensed [13].

He spent the 2024 campaign with the Denver Broncos, when he played in 13 games but was on the field for a career-low 35% of the team’s defensive snaps. Much like he was after his final season with the Bills, Wallace was heavily criticized by Broncos fans following his year in Denver, as he allowed an eye-popping opposing passer rating of 111.3 while being targeted in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats.

Wallace’s 2025 campaign ended during training camp, when he sustained an undisclosed injury that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. He was later released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 13, 2025.

Wallace’s career was somewhat of a roller coaster and he will forever be remembered by some for his failures during the postseason setback at the hands of the Chiefs. But after walking on at Alabama and forcing his way into the Bills’ starting lineup, the veteran deserves to look back upon his time in the NFL proudly.

He earned over $13 million over his eight years spent in the league, per Spotrac, and that’s much more than most players can say when their time on the gridiron is said and done.

According to Jon Scott of WGRZ, Wallace has already figured out his next chapter, as he has taken the first steps toward becoming an NFL player agent, having "linked" with Legacy Trust Sports Group, which is owned by former Ravens and Jets linebacker CJ Mosley.

After a lengthy career between the lines, Wallace is set to usher in the next wave of gridiron greats. I'm sure he has plenty to offer young athletes.