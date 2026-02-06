Where Bills' Loss to Denver Ranks among Latest Postseason Gutwrenchers

Sunday's Super Bowl will not feature the Buffalo Bills, but this year stings more than most for a fan base that has endured heartbreak after heartbreak. That pain has even spread to the players themselves.

Not only did the Bills suffer a tragic postseason loss, but they also saw division rival New England make the big game. While some Patriots players may have warm feelings toward Buffalo, animosity between the two franchises has always been there.

Out of the Bills' last six playoff exits, which one was the hardest to swallow?

6. 2020 — A learning experience

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The first year of Josh Allen's dominance in the NFL ended unceremoniously, as the Bills fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the typical learning experience for a team that's new to the big time.

Buffalo led 9-0 after the first quarter, but Kansas City outscored Buffalo 31-6 in the second and third quarters to lock down the game, 38-24.

The loss was softened by its context, but Bills nemesis Tom Brady won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in dominant fashion. It was fair to wonder if the Buffalo could have competed with that Tampa Bay team.

5. 2023 — "Wide Right II"

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) reacts to missing what would have been a game-tying field goal. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Divisional Round 27-24. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

TRENDING: Brandon Beane sheepishly defends expletive-laced explanation of coaching hire

The two most painful words in Bills history resurfaced in January 2024 in a moment reminiscent of Scott Norwood's miss in the 1991 Super Bowl.

The Bills and Chiefs went blow for blow throughout, and Kansas City led with about eight minutes left. A 16-play drive set up Tyler Bass to tie the game, but like Norwood, he missed a 44-yard field goal wide right and the Chiefs went on to win, 27-24.

The missed kick ended the Bills' season, but they would have had to stop Patrick Mahomes with more than 1:30 left. Even if it was good, the odds were against Buffalo.

4. 2022 — Unable to avenge Damar

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell during first-half action in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round in Orchard Park on Jan. 22. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

About three weeks after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati and survived, the Bills and Bengals met in the 2022 divisional round with a trip to Kansas City on the line.

Buffalo's hopes were dashed in a 27-10 defeat. Buffalo was penalized eight times and allowed 172 rushing yards to a Cincinnati team that was fourth-worst in the NFL in that regard that season, an issue familiar to Bills fans.

Cincinnati went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs but fell short the next week, but given the Bills' performance, it's difficult seeing them competing even with the motivation Hamlin's situation gave them.

3. 2024 — Josh Allen ruled short

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Bills' Josh Allen criticized by Saints defender for failure to win big playoff games

If Buffalo's frustration with officials is at its peak, its roots trace back to a year ago in Kansas City with the second AFC Championship between Allen and Mahomes.

The turning point, of course, was early in the fourth quarter. The officials ruled Allen short on a 4th-and-1 sneak that appeared successful. The Chiefs would take control from there and win, 32-29.

The sting deepened when the Chiefs were badly beaten in the Super Bowl, fueling speculation that Buffalo may have stood a chance against the Eagles.

2. 2021 — 13 seconds

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) and outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defend during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Out of all the brutal playoff defeats throughout the years, this one stands out as the most preventable.

After Gabe Davis's fourth touchdown catch, only 13 seconds separated the Bills from the AFC Championship. However, prevent defense allowed the Chiefs to get into range for a tying field goal to send the game to overtime, when the Bills never saw the ball in a 42-36 defeat.

The mismanagement drew the ire of former players after Sean McDermott's firing. The Bengals even defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, only intensifying the "what if" in the wake of Buffalo's missed opportunity.

1. 2025 — Brandin Cooks "didn't" catch it

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian reaches in on Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has the ball and is on the ground, during overtime at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Bills' head coach Joe Brady addresses fan frustrations with screen passes

The most recent loss might be the most emotionally damaging of all.

Had Brandin Cooks' late play been ruled a catch, the Bills would've been in position for a game-winning field goal in the divisional round. However, the Bills lost on the ensuing drive, 33-30, and McDermott was dismissed shortly after.

Compounding the frustration, the Patriots capitalized on a blizzard and a backup QB to defeat Denver 10-7, advancing to the Super Bowl and leaving Buffalo to clean up its mess. This scenario creates a clear side to root for for some.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —