Bears HC Delivers Strong Praise for Bills’ DJ Moore

The biggest names in the league are gathered in Phoenix, Arizona this week for the NFL Annual Owners Meeting. As is always the case, owners, coaches, and general managers have been on hand for interviews and the Buffalo Bills have been no exception.

Head coach Joe Brady has discussed how he hopes to help Josh Allen take the next step as a quarterback. General manager Brandon Beane has also been on hand, diving into various topics, including a potential reunion with wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

It’s not just the Bills’ brass that has offered insight on the current roster. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was also on hand, and he was asked what Buffalo should expect from wide receiver DJ Moore. Johnson, who coached Moore in 2025 with the Bears, praised him as a teammate while saying he’s going to miss what Moore brought to the table.

“Great, great teammate. He was an integral part of our receiver room. I loved how he took coaching. I know he's got a history with Joe (Brady), and he's really looking forward to being with Josh Allen, as well,” Johnson said via Sal Capaccio.

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“He's a guy that personally I'm going to miss because I viewed him as one of the guys that helped champion the message that we had year one here in Chicago. So it was an emotional day for me when we did trade him. And yet I feel really good about the situation that he's going to.”

Moore saw his numbers decline under Johnson, catching 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns. With younger receivers taking targets from Moore, the Bears felt it was time to move on.

Buffalo Bills offer DJ Moore a shot at redemption

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore reacts after catching a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

For Moore, it could be a great move since he’s familiar with Brady and joins an offense ready for someone to take on a massive workload.

Moore led Chicago wideouts in receptions, but they felt comfortable with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden as their top pass catchers going forward. They also have two talented tight ends in Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.

In Buffalo, the only wideout who has been a consistent threat is Khalil Shakir. That means Moore’s move to Buffalo will be just as beneficial for him as it will be for the franchise.

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