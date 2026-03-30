Bills GM Teases Reunion With Veteran Wide Receiver in NFL Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills welcomed back a few familiar faces on one-year contracts this past week, and they may not be finished signing players who have previously spent time with the team.

Brandin Cooks remains a free agent, and when discussing the wide receiver position while addressing the media at the NFL League Meetings, Brandon Beane revealed the veteran may be an option for the team down the road.

“Have had conversations, not only with his agent, but with him as well,” said Beane, per video from WGRZ. “Really love what he did for us at the end of the season last year.”

Beane added that, if the team were to welcome Cooks back, the signing would likely come after the draft.

“I think kinda what I said, seeing how the draft falls, what our numbers are,” continued the Bills’ president of football operations/general manager. “I think that’s where he’s at too, making sure he doesn’t go somewhere and have a team draft someone.”

Downfield boost

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cooks struggled with drops during his stint with the Bills in 2025, but he offered a downfield presence the team had been lacking before he was added after the trade deadline. He finished his time with the Bills appearing in five regular-season games, averaging 22.8 yards per reception. He added five catches for 78 yards in a couple of playoff games.

Buffalo recently brought back WR Trent Sherfield for his second go-around with the team, but that shouldn’t preclude the Bills from re-signing Cooks. Sherfield was likely signed as more of a special teams player than for his potential contribution in the passing game.

Elsewhere at the wide receiver position, the Bills are equipped with DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman Jr., Stephen Gosnell and Jalen Virgil. Buffalo previously cut bait on Curtis Samuel earlier this offseason.

Another avenue

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) acknowledges the crowd after catching a pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Along with free agency, the Bills may also explore adding a wide receiver through the draft. When asked if the team’s trade for Moore would stop them from selecting a top-level pass catcher at pick No. 26 in the first round, Beane was adamant that if the right player were available, the Bills would pounce.

If Buffalo elects to draft a wide receiver, it would become more unlikely that we see Cooks back in a Bills uniform next season. However, never say never, as there appears to be interest from both sides in a potential reunion.