Bills make NFL history during perfect 3-0 start to 2025 season

The Buffalo Bills have put it all together throughout an unblemished 3-0 start, which has included three conference wins and two divisional victories.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills’ 3-0 start to the 2025 season is unprecedented in a sense.

A miraculous comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, during which it took 41 points and an historic effort from quarterback Josh Allen to come away with the victory.

Then, in Week 2, a throttling of the New York Jets, a game that Buffalo dominated on both sides of the ball using a strong running game and forceful defensive effort.

Finally, in Week 3, it wasn’t always pretty, but the Bills remained steadfast and came away with a double-digit win over another divisional rival, the Miami Dolphins.

While all of that has been impressive to watch, beyond the wins in and of themselves, when you dig deeper, the significance of what the Bills have accomplished through three games is truly remarkable.

Khalil Shakir
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Throughout their unblemished run to open the year, the Bills have recorded 100-plus points scored (102), zero turnovers, fewer than 15 penalties (14), 150-plus rushing yards per game (163) and 250-plus passing yards per game (262.3). They’re the first team in NFL history to record each of those marks in any three-game stretch, per OptaStats.

The statistics mentioned above speak to the combination of balance and discipline on the part of the Bills this season.

Josh Allen
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Through a few significant injuries, depth pieces have stepped to the forefront while remaining in line with the standard the team has set for itself over the years.

Rookies have contributed, veterans have remained steady, and this team has set itself up for quite the run over the next several weeks.

