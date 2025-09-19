Josh Allen's unforgettable anniversary gift to parents after Bills' primetime victory
They had just witnessed their 29-year-old son throw his 200th career NFL touchdown pass while improving to 14-2 all-time when quarterbacking the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins.
"It's my parents' anniversary tonight, too, so that's pretty cool," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen after being informed about his milestone moment from the 31-21 win.
That alone would be enough to make any parents smile on their wedding anniversary, but there was more in store for Joel and LaVonne Allen on Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
With his parents in the building, Allen made his way onto the field-level Prime Video broadcast platform following the primetime victory over the Dolphins. Naturally, retired Bills' field general Ryan Fitzpatrick, part of the Thursday Night Football crew, was there on set and ready to start some shenanigans.
To Allen's credit, he held it together until the final stage of the interview when the situation turned silly. Helping spark the postgame show chaos, Shnowman Dion Dawkins, the Bills' gregarious left tackle, joined Allen on set, and decided to show his bare belly to the camera.
Keep in mind, prior to the Bills' players arriving on set, a large contingent of on-looking fans were imploring Fitzpatrick to expose his chest during the live show with chants of "take it off!"
Seconds after Dawkins flashed his inked-up upper half, Allen turned to Fitzpatrick and urged him to follow suit. The reigning NFL MVP was leading a new "take it off" chant as the fans grew louder. As expected, Fitzpatrick obliged.
"It was the fans [who convinced him to do it]," said Allen subsequently in his postgame press conference. "He's a showman. Come on now. He knew he was going to do it. He wanted to play hard to get a little bit, but he knew he was going to do it at the end of the night."
The 42-year-old Fitzpatrick has become known for his shirtless antics in recent years, especially when present at Bills' games.
It started at Buffalo's 2021 wildcard win over the New England Patriots, which has become known as the offense's "Perfect Game." During the 47-17 win, which was played in sub-freezing temperatures, Fitzpatrick was photographed in the stands celebrating bare chested with the general fan population.
Then, firing up the crowd as the Legend of the Game prior to the divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens this past January, Fitzpatrick ripped his shirt open Hulk-style.
While a Fitzpatrick-sans-shirt sighting was likely inevitable on Thursday night, Allen wasn't planning on it coinciding with his parents' special occasion.
"Yeah, happy anniversary, mom and dad. Here's Ryan Fitzpatrick without his shirt on," joked Allen.
The quarterback had already done more than enough to make it a memorable one for Joel and LaVonne.
