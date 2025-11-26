MVP Josh Allen nominated by Bills to reclaim NFL award

The Buffalo Bills are hoping Josh Allen becomes the first two-time winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Allen was one of 32 nominees across the league to be nominated for the award after winning it for the first time following his 2024 MVP campaign. Ironically, as Allen and the Bills prepare to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, he is vying for the award named after the Steelers' legendary founder.

Each player on the list was nominated by their respective teams, and is voted on by their fellow players, which

"recognizes individuals around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship." The award was created in 2014, which was awarded to future Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald in its inaugural year.

The 32 nominees for the 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.



Each NFL team nominated a player for the award, which

recognizes individuals around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship.

Allen is the only Buffalo player in franchise history to win the award. Former Bills' RB Frank Gore also won the award in 2016, but while he was a member of the Colts.

Although Allen has had his fair share of moments of being caught trash-talking opponents on the field, he has displayed tremendous moments of sportsmanship in 2025.

One significant instance that comes to mind is Allen's interaction with fellow MVP QB Patrick Mahomes after Buffalo downed the Chiefs in Week 9. Even against his most bitter rival, Allen made sure to initiate a post-game conversation with the three-time Super Bowl champion.

CLASS ACT: #Bills star quarterback Josh Allen ran over to #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as soon as the game ended… showing exceptional sportsmanship.



👏



Josh Allen is a class act.



(Via CBS)

pic.twitter.com/NBbn0PNRz6 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 4, 2025

Allen also showed a high level of sportsmanship to his former running mate and WR1 Stefon Diggs when the latter's Patriots defeated the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

While Allen has to be humbled about being nominated again, it's probably safe to assume that the MVP award is the honor he received during the 2024 season that he'd like to reclaim.

Because, like he's said before, that award generally goes to a player who is leading one of the best teams in the NFL.