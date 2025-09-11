Will Bills cover significant point spread vs. Jets in Week 2?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for their first AFC East matchup of the season as they travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets.
The Bills are a 6.5-point favorite against the Jets in the Week 2 matchup, but CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco believes Buffalo won't cover, winning 24-21 against New York.
"This is a tough spot for the Bills coming off their comeback victory over the Ravens on Sunday night and now playing a team from their division that lost at home. Josh Allen has had troubles in this stadium against this team, and this will be no different as the Jets defense plays well. It's close, but Allen will win it late," Prisco wrote.
The Bills struggled at times in their Week 1 win against the Baltimore Ravens, but they found a way to come out on top. The Jets also struggled, but they scored 32 points against a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defense, so there's reason for optimism with New York.
On top of that, the Jets are at home inside MetLife Stadium. Allen snapped a losing streak while playing at MetLife last season against the Jets, falling short in 2022 and 2023. In order to win consecutive starts against the Jets on the road, he will have to be on his usual MVP level to get the job done.
Kickoff between the Bills and Jets is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.
