Bills' punter went from playing with toy cars to playing for Super Bowl contender
Unemployed NFL punters always have to be ready for the call, and Cameron Johnston was.
The Buffalo Bills signed the veteran punter on Tuesday after holding morning tryouts for 10 players, including three punters. Ryan Stonehouse and Matthew Hayball auditioned alongside Johnston.
Meanwhile, only one day prior, Johnston was home playing with his toddler son, and not necessarily expecting a call from Buffalo.
“I was sitting there. Got a two and a half year old son, so I was just sitting there with him, playing with toys. Playing with his cars, and all of a sudden I got a call," said Johnston.
The Australian-born punter would soon be on a flight to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
"I was like, hey, sorry little man, I gotta jump on a plane," said Johnston. "Incredible opportunity. Especially grateful to be here."
Joining the reigning five-time AFC East champions, Johnston addressed a media scrum (shared by WGR 550 AM) following his first official Bills' practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park. Seemingly fully recovered from the Week 1 season-ending injury he suffered with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, the 33-year-old projects as an upgrade over waived punter Brad Robbins.
"Just didn't feel like we were where we needed to be maybe, and so like anything else, we're always looking to see how we can improve," said head coach Sean McDermott.
For what it's worth, Robbins ranked last amongst 32 NFL punter in the expected points added (EPA) metric for Week 1 performances. He punted four times in the Bills' 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, averaging 39.5 yards per boot.
For his career, Johnston averages 47.3 gross yards per punt (42.2 net avg). He punted three seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles before moving onto the Houston Texans for three more years. After his Week 1 injury, Johnston spent the entire 2024 season rehabbing with the Steelers. Pittsburgh released him after training camp last month.
Johnston gets his first chance to appear in a Bills' uniform on Sunday, September 14 against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ.
