On Thanksgiving the Buffalo Bills haven't had quantity, but they've certainly delivered quality.

This year, for the third year in a row, Bills Mafia will spent Thursday with their families, but without their favorite team playing football. While the Dallas Cowboys host their annual turkey-day game in Texas, the Bills are off and preparing for Sunday's crucial home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two teams that might wind up battling the Bills for Wild Card spots in the AFC - the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens - will play on Thanksgiving, however.

When they were part of the old AFL, the Bills were a Thanksgiving mainstay. These days it's hit-and-miss, with them last appearing in a memorable game at the Detroit Lions in 2022.

A look at our Top 3 all-time Bills Thanksgiving Day memories:

3. 2019 - Bills 26, Cowboys 15

Fans will remember this as Josh Allen's breakout game, highlighted by a touchdown pass, a touchdown run and an iconic play in which fumble the snap on 4th-and-1 but somehow recovered the ball in mid-air and fought for a key first down.

2. 1975 - Bills 32, Cardinals 14

Shoving the Cowboys off the Thanksgiving stage, the teams combined for 10 turnovers playing in frigid temperatures anad in the aftermath of a snowstorm in old Busch Stadium. Bills' running backs O.J. Simpson and Jim Braxton amassed 245 rushing yards and head coach Lou Saban's defense intercepted St. Louis quarterback Jim Hart four times and forced him into three lost fumbles.

Bills-Cowboys, Thanksgiving 2019 | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

1. 2022 - Bills 28, Lions 25

Buffalo saved its best for last, or at least its most recent. The 7-3 Bills were seemingly headed to overtime with second-year head coach Dan Campbell's Lions, but Allen had other ideas. At his own 25-yard line and with only :23 remaining, the quarterback hit receiver Stefon Diggs with a 36-yard completion and then ran twice for 12 yards to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning 45-yard field goal on the final play.

Happy Thanksgiving, indeed.

Bills-Cardinals, Thanksgiving 1975 | Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

