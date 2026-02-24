Update on Josh Allen's Foot Injury Revealed at NFL Combine

Joe Brady delivered an update on the health of Josh Allen while speaking to the media from the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Allen sustained a foot injury during the 2025 regular season that lingered into the offseason and eventually required surgery. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback was seen on crutches at his coach’s introductory press conference on Jan. 29. However, Brady confirmed all is well with the team’s prized gunslinger.

“Josh, Josh is —he just played three games, or however many games that was,” said Brady. “When a guy gets surgery, yet he was able to — when you guys see him in the games and not blink. There’s one guy you never worry about is Josh Allen.”

Good news

Allen addressed the procedure to repair his injury, a right foot fracture, after Brady spoke three weeks ago.

“It’s a little painful right now, but it wasn’t a crazy surgery,” said Allen on Jan. 29. “Yeah, so I’m not too long. OTAs, I’ll be back, and it shouldn’t hinder anything.”

Allen was under duress relentlessly throughout the 2025 season, as he was sacked a career-high 40 times, many of which could be chalked up to him questionably extending plays outside the pocket. Bills opponents recorded a quarterback pressure rate of 29.6% while Allen was on the field this season, which was the lowest rate allowed of his career, per Next Gen Stats.

The hope for the soon-to-be 30-year-old in 2026 is that he will be much more conservative in his decision-making, leading to fewer sacks and a better chance of him remaining injury-free throughout the year.

Big changes

Brady enters the fold as the Bills’ first-year head coach, hoping to bring with him a boost that will allow Buffalo to get over the hump to make a Super Bowl appearance. Many of those changes may come through the draft, a process that begins weeks before the Bills actually make their first selection.

The combine in Indianapolis is a critical element of the offseason that allows front office staff and coaches to develop an understanding of the players they will be sifting through over the next two months, leading up to draft day in Pittsburgh on Apr. 23. The combine will end on Sunday, with player workouts beginning on Thursday.

The Bills have many holes to fill, including offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and more.