Buffalo Bills Meet With 2 Elite Wide Receiver Prospects During NFL Combine

With player workouts in full swing, the NFL Scouting Combine is abuzz as high-profile talents have reported their meetings with various teams to begin the draft process.

Two big-name wide receivers have already met with the Buffalo Bills, one of the most wide receiver-needy teams entering the 2026 draft. Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson and Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. have been two hot names circulated by Bills fans over the past several months, and both recently sat down with the team in Indianapolis.

Tyson revealed the news himself, while Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot reported Cooper Jr.’s meeting with the Bills.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

‘Feel for the game is elite’

Tyson is a speedy, stout pass catcher with an extensive injury history, including a significant knee injury in 2022 when he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL, which forced him to miss the entire 2023 season. He then sustained a collarbone injury in 2024 and a hamstring injury in 2025, forcing him to miss time.

The Arizona State WR spoke with reporters from the podium on Thursday, discussing what he feels are his greatest strengths.

“Prolly route running,” he said, via a video posted by Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “But I feel like my hands are elite, I feel like my feel for the game is elite. But I’m going to have to say the route running.”

Tyson also provided an inside look at his time meeting with the Bills, specifically with new head coach Joe Brady.

“Really cool,” said Tyson. “Loves ball for sure. He tried to get me on a couple of questions, but he ain’t get me.”

Tyson has elected not to participate in drills at the combine. Still, he should be a player the Bills keep a very close eye on until draft day on Apr. 23.

The intriguing prospect is expected to be a first-round pick, and it may require a trade-up from the Bills to secure the talented wide receiver. He finished the 2025 season with ASU with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bills hold the No. 26 pick in the first round.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Show stopper

Cooper Jr. also met with the Bills in Indy, per Talbot’s report, which added “The talented WR had 17 meetings with NFL teams on Wednesday.”

The 6-foot, 204-pound athlete has been a dark horse who has risen on many experts’ draft boards over the past few months. The Hoosiers’ WR is most known for his incredible touchdown reception during his team’s win over Penn State during the 2025 collegiate season.

“Big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “While he was a full-time slot receiver in 2025, Cooper has played outside as well. He can stem and drive past press [coverage] with his strength.”

Cooper Jr. finished Indiana’s national championship season with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has recently been mocked to the Bills at No. 26 by Pro Football Focus.