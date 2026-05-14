Bills 2026 Season Opener Narrowed Down to Three Teams, One Presents Worst-Case Scenario

All signs point to the Buffalo Bills’ season opener being whittled down to three teams: the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Houston Texans, all of whom would host the Bills in each team’s first game of the 2026 campaign.

Buffalo will be hitting the road to open their upcoming slate after it was announced the Bills will wait to open their new stadium until Week 2, when they’ll do so on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. While there have already been several leaks regarding the NFL’s upcoming schedule release, the complete unveiling is planned for Thursday at 8 p.m., when fans will learn where their team is headed to begin the year.

With the Miami Dolphins’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders being leaked, the New York Jets’ Week 1 matchup set to take place on the road due to the New York Giants playing at home in Week 1, the NFL’s kickoff game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks being reported and the Denver Broncos taking on the Rams in an international matchup, that leaves the three aforementioned potential opponents for the Bills in the opening game of the year.

Of the trio of remaining options for the Bills to kick off the season, one stands out as most likely, one is the most favorable, while the other would present a worst-case scenario for Buffalo to start the year.

Most likely: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) for no gain during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 22-0 win against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. | Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

I believe the Packers are the most likely opponent for the Bills to begin the season. They are a 2025 playoff team, and the Jordan Love vs. Josh Allen storyline is enticing. Additionally, it’s not often the Bills travel to Lambeau Field, which would make this game special in its own right.

A historic franchise, a former MVP quarterback and two teams vying for Super Bowl contention. It wouldn’t get any better than this. Buffalo last traveled to Green Bay in 2018.

Most favorable: Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

The Vikings would be a soft landing spot for the Bills, but I highly doubt it’s what the league settles on. The Vikings missed the playoffs last season and are going through a transition at quarterback, with free-agent addition Kyler Murray expected to step in for 2025 starter J.J. McCarthy.

Minnesota is a tough place to play, as its fans get mighty rowdy. But this team stunk last season, and it would be nice for the Bills to open with a game in which they would be highly favored. The Bills last met the Vikings on the road in 2018.

Worst-case scenario: Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios (17) walks on the field during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One team the Bills should not be looking forward to playing this season is the Texans, who defeated Buffalo 23-19 last season. During the win, Houston sacked Allen a career-high eight times while delivering 12 quarterback hits and intercepting him twice.

The Bills are undergoing a shift along the offensive line after the free-agent departures of former starting left guard David Edwards and former swing tackle Ryan Van Demark. The last thing Buffalo wants is to face a team with such a fierce pass rush while it is still trying to figure things out up front.

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