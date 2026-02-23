Draft season is about to kick into full gear with the NFL Scouting Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis. The Buffalo Bills will be keeping an eye on every prospect, but we can learn a lot about which players they may target based on their activity.

Buffalo has holes on both sides of the ball, and while wide receiver stands out as their biggest hole, they’re going to need to address spots all across the defense and offensive line as well.

As Buffalo meets with prospects, it will become more clear who they might target. For now, here’s a look at who could land with the Bills in our 3-round mock draft at the start of the Scouting Combine.

Round 1, Pick 26: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Alabama Crimson Tide. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Picking 26th overall in Round 1 could make it tough to land a player ready to be a No. 1 wide receiver in the draft. Still, they have to do something about the position, which is why Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. is the pick here.

At 6-foot-0 and 204 pounds, Cooper isn’t the biggest wideout but he’s still very physical. He played in the slot this past season but has the versatility to line up outside.

What’s most important for the Bills, however, is how much separation Cooper can create. That’s lacking in this offense, which will make Cooper a favorite target for Josh Allen.

Round 2, Pick 60: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez gets up after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson set for free agency, the Bills need to add depth at linebacker. Enter Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez. One of the best linebackers in the nation, Rodriguez had 128 tackles, four sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

He has a nose for the football and could be an immediate impact player.

Round 3, Pick 91: Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Indiana's Louis Moore celebrates during the College Football Playoff National Championship against Miami. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Round 3, the Bills once again target a prospect from the National Champion Indiana Hoosiers. This time, they take safety Louis Moore, who racked up 88 tackles and six interceptions in 2025.

Moore played collegiately for six seasons, making him an older prospect. This hurts his overall stock, but he would be a steal at this point for Buffalo.