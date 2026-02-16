Bills Mock Draft Predicts National Champion WR, Two Defensive Studs in 3-Round Haul

The Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL are ready to focus on the 2026 NFL draft with the Scouting Combine quickly approaching.

Barring a big move in free agency, Buffalo is expected to have a need at wide receiver. They’re also going to need more depth on the offensive line, defensive line, and at linebacker with key contributors set for free agency.

MORE: Bills’ Top Draft Bets Produce Underwhelming Rookie Grades

They won’t be able to fill every one of those needs in the draft but three of the positions are addressed in a three-round mock by PFF’s Gordon McGuinness. Let’s check out his selections, which begins with an interesting pick in Round 1.

Round 1, Pick 26: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo has been linked to some of the top receivers in the class at pick No. 26, but Omar Cooper Jr. hasn’t been mentioned much as a possible target. McGuinness, however, believes the Indiana product would be a perfect fit for Joe Brady and the Bills’ offense.

”Cooper looked better and better as his college football career progressed, culminating in an 87.4 PFF overall grade in his final season at Indiana,” McGuinness wrote.

“He averaged 2.55 yards per route run and dropped just 4.2% of the catchable passes thrown his way in 2025. He could be the perfect fit for a Bills offense still searching for a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen.”

MORE: More Proof Bills Have NFL's Best Quarterback in Josh Allen

Drops were a major issue for Buffalo in 2025, making the sure-handed Cooper a welcome addition. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Cooper was initially viewed behind teammate Elijah Sarratt, but that’s no longer the case. Cooper’s refined route running and dependable hands have him climbing boards, with him now being mentioned as a Round 1 option.

Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. is a guy I'm likely going to be higher on than most. Hard to find too many holes in his game. Speed, suddenness, hands, toughness, and RAC. Total package.



Top-20 prospect for me pic.twitter.com/hY1MlbAeHQ — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) February 9, 2026

Round 2, Pick 60: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With their second selection, McGuinness predicts Buffalo will take Alabama’s LT Overton. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 278 pounds, Overton doesn’t offer much in the pass-rushing department but he could be an excellent fit in Jim Leonhard’s scheme. Overton is someone who will do the dirty work, freeing things up for the playmakers to shine.

Round 3, Pick 91: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez rushes the line during the game against the BYU Cougars. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez has been a tackling machine over the past two seasons for the Red Raiders. He's a versatile linebacker who is always around the ball.

MORE: Buffalo Bills Could Create Significant Cap Space by Extending Key Defensive Lineman

Buffalo needs to get younger at the position, and might need to replace Matt Milano. Rodriguez would be a tremendous addition, but the question here is whether he will really last until pick No. 91.