Bills Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Buffalo

NFL teams will begin meeting in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine on Monday, with drills beginning on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills will be searching for starters at multiple positions, and while first-round targets often get all the attention, a successful draft consists of quality players throughout.

Buffalo has proven this throughout the years, including in 2025 when they landed Deone Walker out of Kentucky in the fourth round. Walker was a starter as a rookie and made more of an impact than anyone could have predicted.

MORE: Brandon Beane Corrects Past Miscues in Mock Draft, Uses Bills' First Pick to Help QB

They'll need to have similar success this season to fill a few holes, which is why they should keep an eye on these starting-caliber prospects who could be available in Round 2.

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cole Bishop came on strong during his second season with the Bills, but they still need another starter at safety. Ideally, they will bring in someone who can play deep coverage, allowing Bishop to play closer to the line, where his instincts will allow him to continue to make big plays.

Arizona's Genesis Smith excels as a single-high safety, with excellent centerfield skills. He can move around, making him a unique weapon, but his talent in coverage is what will appeal to the Bills.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Texas Longhorns DB Malik Muhammad celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tre'Davious White stepped up for the Bills in 2025, but he's again set for free agency. Ideally, the Bills will bring him back, but they could use more help at cornerback. That's where Malik Muhammad could come in.

A potential Day 2 pick, Muhammad has the versatility to play on the outside and can slide into the slot as well. Buffalo struggled with health at corner, and Muhammad would give them a starting-caliber player who can fill in if needed.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is the biggest need for Buffalo, but they can't reach in Round 1. If they're on the clock at No. 26 and the best prospects are gone, they need to focus on a different position and perhaps someone like USC's Ja'Kobi Lane will be there in Round 2.

MORE: Bills Urged to Cut Bait on Keon Coleman in Deal for Super Bowl Champion WR

Lane was a stellar WR2 across from Makai Lemon and could be a solid No. 2 in the NFL. He's able to make plays downfield, which is something the Bills desperately need.

Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew blocks. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Buffalo could lose multiple starters on the offensive line with guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern set for free agency. They already have a potential fallback for Edwards after re-signing Alec Anderson, but might need a new center if McGovern's value proves to be too high.

They might be able to find that in Connor Lew from Auburn, who is expected to be a Day 2 pick. Lew became a starter during his freshman year and didn't need any time to adapt to the increased competition. He's considered pro-ready, with the only question being health after he suffered a torn ACL in 2025. If he's healthy, he will be a starter.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini EDGE Gabe Jacas celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Bills could be in trouble on the edge as well due to pending free agents. A.J. Epenesa and Joey Bosa could both leave, which will leave them thin across from Greg Rousseau. One option could be Gabe Jacas out of Illinois.

Jacas had 11 sacks this past season and stood out during the Senior Bowl. Still, it's a deep class for pass rushers, which could leave him on the board longer than his talent warrants.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter for more free coverage from Buffalo Bills on SI—