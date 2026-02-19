Bills Urged to Trade Up For Most NFL-Ready Wide Receiver in NFL Draft

The pressure is on this season for the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, which proved to be the final straw for head coach Sean McDermott. While he led the Bills to seven consecutive winning seasons, he never made it to the Super Bowl.

By letting him go, they sent the message that getting close isn’t going to be enough. The Bills expect to win, and they believe that has to happen now.

That pressure is being felt by new head coach Joe Brady, as well as general manager Brandon Beane. Knowing what they’re facing, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says Buffalo should consider trading up in the 2026 NFL draft to fill their biggest need: wide receiver.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Oregon Ducks. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

”Buffalo's need at the position is so great, in fact, that Beane should give serious thought to leveraging a Day 2 pick to draft an even higher-ranked prospect at the position,” Davenport wrote.

“Ohio State's Carnell Tate may be too pricey, but it's possible 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, who may be the most NFL-ready receiver in the class, could be in play.”

Davenport understands there are other needs, mentioning defensive end as well as the offensive line as areas that may need to be addressed. That said, he remains steadfast in his claim that they don’t have time to wait and need someone who can help right away.

“The Bills need a pass-catcher who is ready to contribute now,” says Davenport.

Lemon is an intriguing prospect who would help take the offense to the next level. He’s not the biggest wideout (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) but he has a wide catch radius and can operate at all three levels. He’s also a strong run blocker, which it’s important in Joe Brady’s scheme.

Buffalo Bills must get aggressive this offseason

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at training camp. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davenport is correct in saying the Bills have to fix the wide receiver problem. Thankfully, trading up for Lemon isn’t the only answer.

Buffalo could find help in free agency with players such as Mike Evans and Alec Pierce as options. There are also rumors that A.J. Brown could be on the move. Adding any of those three would allow the Bills to still use their first-round pick (assuming Brown would cost a second) on another need. Of course, they would need to get the cap figured out should they go the veteran route.

Whatever they decide, the Bills must be aggressive this offseason or risk the same disappointing finish.