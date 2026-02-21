Bills Urged to Cut Bait on Keon Coleman in Deal for Super Bowl Champion WR

Adding a legit No. 1 wide receiver is going to be key for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

During the 2025 campaign, they showed how dominant they can be when everything is clicking on offense, but there were too many times when they stalled out. Too much was put on the shoulders of Josh Allen and James Cook, and when the ground game wasn't working, the offense struggled.

Buffalo is expected to go for a receiver in the NFL draft, but at pick No. 26, there's no guarantee they will land someone ready for the WR1 position right away. That's why they should also look to free agency, as well as the trade market.

When it comes to trades, one name to watch is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown just recorded more than 1,000 yards for the fourth season in a row for Philly, but the relationship between Brown and the Eagles is "somewhat tenuous," according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Brown has been floated as a possible trade candidate for a while, and while no talks have taken place, that could change at the NFL Combine. Buffalo is a team to watch if he is indeed available, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes they should offer a package that includes Keon Coleman and a second-round pick in 2026 for Brown.

"Would the Eagles, a little over a year removed from a Super Bowl victory, really give up one of their top offensive playmakers? Well, that depends on just how tenuous the relationship is. If the 28-year-old is on the move this offseason, though, a trade with the Buffalo Bills could shake up plenty," Knox wrote.

"The Bills have a top-tier quarterback in Josh Allen but have lacked a legitimate go-to receiver since Stefon Diggs was traded. Landing Brown would fill that void and would likely take Buffalo out of the receiver market."

A.J. Brown could transform the Bills' offense

Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Brown has recorded 1,000 yards in six of his seven seasons in the league.

He enters 2026 with 524 receptions for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns. He's accomplished this without a quarterback capable of putting up the numbers Allen does, and in an offense that he's expressed frustration with.

Pairing the 6-foot-1, 226-pounder with Allen would be a win for the Bills, as well as Brown. It would also allow them to move on from Coleman, who needs a fresh start.