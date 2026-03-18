Bills Are 2026 Super Bowl Favorite, According to Longtime NFL Commentator

Uncertainty is a good word to describe the Buffalo Bills’ outlook for the 2026 season.

A new head coach, several new players at key positions and many more changes have been spread throughout the organization over the past few months. With that said, the transition the Bills have undergone this offseason has not scared off one NFL commentator who believes Buffalo remains the favorite for Super Bowl LXI.

‘Their year’

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While speaking on The Arena: Gridiron, longtime talking head Skip Bayless picked the Bills to win the big game to cap the 2026 season.

“Not only do I pick them to get there, I pick them to win it,” he said. “It just feels like it’s going to be their year.”

Bayless then explained his position, beginning with his fondness for Buffalo’s new head coach, Joe Brady, who replaced the fired Sean McDermott. Brady has helped guide the Bills’ offense over the past three seasons and, moving forward, will have even more of his fingerprints throughout other areas of the team.

“I like the new energy that he’s going to bring as the head coach,” added Bayless. “Sean McDermott was just boring to me, and I think he’s a boring pregame speech-giver, and just, he was solid but boring. And they needed new offensive energy, and now Joe Brady is at the controls of the whole football team.”

Big fan

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field prior to the game Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Along with Brady’s increased involvement, the addition of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has also left Bayless inspired.

“I have always been a big Jim Leonhard fan since his days playing for Rex Ryan in New York,” he said. “He’s just smart, and he’s savvy, and he’s been doing this for a long time at Wisconsin as well as in pro football. He’s gonna—he will make this defense the best it can be.”

Bayless also cited the additions of Bradley Chubb to the Bills’ pass rush, along with Dee Alford and Geno Stone to the team’s secondary, as other key components in his confidence in the Bills’ ability to win a championship next season.

“I especially love C.J. Gardner-Johnson,” continued Bayless. “He’s my guy. Everywhere he goes, good stuff happens.”

Still on board

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) returns an interceptions against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Bills have been a trendy Super Bowl pick for many since quarterback Josh Allen elevated to superstardom, the team’s shine has been dulled after the chaos at the start of their offseason. After firing McDermott and turning the keys over to Brady, many have questioned whether the team can remain afloat as a true championship contender.

With that said, Bayless’ confidence has only been bolstered by the moves the team has made throughout free agency, and he has pushed all of his chips into the center of the table. He’s betting it all on Bills red, white and blue heading into 2026.