Buffalo Bills Free Agency: Stock Up, Stock Down After First Wave of Moves

The first wave of free agency is officially behind us, and the Buffalo Bills have made several moves to beef up their roster as the 2026 season approaches.

With the many personnel additions and subtractions the Bills have made over the past week, a few players already on the team’s roster saw their position in the pecking order shift. A trade for a wide receiver changes things offensively, while a few key pieces added on defense forecast a new look on that side of the ball.

As the offseason program inches closer, here is a list of players who saw their stock either rise or fall over the past week:

LB Dorian Williams: Stock up

New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Of the players brought in through free agency, the Bills have yet to add a linebacker, which was considered one of the team’s most pressing needs entering the offseason. While the team is expected to bring in a piece or two through the draft, the door is presently wide open for Williams to slide in as one of the team’s starting inside LBs.

Buffalo will move to an odd-man front under first-year DC Jim Leonhard, bringing distinct changes to the responsibilities of many different position groups. As the Bills transition how things look defensively, Williams is a strong candidate to fill one of the many holes on the Bills’ defense.

Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson remain free agents, and if neither player is re-signed, Williams will be the frontrunner for a first-team role.

OL Alec Anderson: Stock up

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) looks to block against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After guard David Edwards departed for the New Orleans Saints through free agency, a massive void was left in the Bills’ offensive front. Anderson has experience playing each position in the trenches, but with a starting job opening up, the 26-year-old appears destined to slot in on the left side between Dion Dawkins and Connor McGovern.

There are a few others who could challenge for the job, including in-house options Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable and Chase Lundt, along with several viable players in the draft. However, at this point, the left guard job appears to be Anderson’s to lose.

S Cole Bishop: Stock up

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Following a breakout season in 2025, Bishop is in a position to take another significant leap in Year 3 of his young career. The Bills brought in an experienced running mate, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, to play alongside their young defensive star, which will help Bishop take his game to even greater heights.

Gardner-Johnson has valuable experience playing free safety, while Bishop is more comfortable in a role that lets him play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he can showcase his physicality and athleticism. With the seasoned vet in tow, Bishop should have more freedom to play to his strengths, which will be a boon for the 23-year-old.

WR Keon Coleman: Stock down

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bills have taken every opportunity to praise Coleman this offseason, likely in an effort to salvage what little trade value he has remaining after two straight disappointing seasons to begin his career. After striking a deal for DJ Moore, Buffalo is revamping its wide receiver corps entering the ’26 campaign, and there is a real chance Coleman is not a part of it when Week 1 arrives.

With a few low-cost options remaining in free agency, and the Bills expected to target a young WR in the draft, Coleman is inching closer to packing his bags and heading for another team this offseason.

K Tyler Bass: Stock down

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass gets ready to kick a field goal during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After he was provided a vote of confidence by the team’s brass, Bass agreed to restructure his contract to remain with the Bills as the new season approaches. Still, there is a slight chance the team could move on from him before teams take the field this fall.

Bass has little guaranteed money on his now-incentive-based deal, and if the Bills bring in another kicker this preseason, the veteran’s status will be worth tracking.