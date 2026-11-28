The Buffalo Bills should add the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Christmas card list in response to the Black and Yellow assist that was dealt on Friday.

First, the Bills (10-1) handled their own business in the flesh on Thanksgiving night by posting a head-to-head win over the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3).

Then, they sat back on Black Friday and watched the Steelers cap what's been a phenomenal six-day run for the Bills' hopes of securing the AFC's No. 1 seed in this year's NFL Playoffs.

Less than two days after releasing future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers following his public fallout with head coach Mike McCarthy, the Steelers crushed the road favorite Denver Broncos, 27-5.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) recovers a fumble to score a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considered one of four other teams in realistic contention against the Bills for the top spot in the AFC standings, the Broncos (8-3) head into Week 13 with three losses to Buffalo's one. Even a head-to-head win over the Bills on Christmas wouldn't be enough for Denver, which now needs help in order to catch Buffalo.

Prior to the two holiday outcomes, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals both suffered their third losses by falling to NFC East teams in Week 11. The AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-3) loss to the New York Giants while the AFC North-leading Bengals (7-3) were stunned by the Washington Commanders.

Simply put, in a six-day span, the Bills gained one full game on each of their four of major competitors for top billing in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What recent results do for Bills mathematically

With six regular season contests left, the Bills are at least 2.0 full games ahead of everyone else in the AFC.

When it comes to the Chiefs, Buffalo leads by 2.0 full games plus the head-to-head tiebreaker hence the importance of Thursday night's victory.

Prior to the NFL Thanksgiving slate, the Bills owned a 53 percent probability, per Next Gen Stats, to earn the No. 1 seed and the wildcard round bye that comes with it. After beating the Chiefs, coupled with the Broncos' Black Friday loss, the Bills' probability to finish atop the conference jumped to an astounding 80 percent.

The statistical model gives the Broncos the next-best chance of claiming the No. 1 seed at 11 percent. Obviously, a head-to-head win over the Bills in Week 16 is necessary in any scenario.

Having not yet played their Week 12 game, the Jaguars and the Bengals each hold a 4 percent probability at reaching the No. 1 spot. The Chiefs are down to 2 percent.

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans and the Benagls host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Both games kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current AFC Playoff Seeding

1. Bills (10-1)



2. Broncos (8-3)



3. Jaguars (7-3)



4. Bengals (7-3)



5. Chiefs (8-3)



6. Steelers (7-4)



7. Browns (6-4)

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