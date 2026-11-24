They remain the conference's lone one-loss team, and they currently need no external help to achieve their regular season objective.

Essentially, the only roadblock that the Buffalo Bills face on the road to the AFC's top seed is themselves.

Following Week 11 losses for the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-3), the Bills (9-1) are sitting pretty atop the AFC standings with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

This week, they have an opportunity to seriously strengthen their grip on the conference's No. 1 seed when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) visit Orchard Park on Thanksgiving night.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's the most important one because it's the next one. All the seeding implications and all that is what it is. We're just trying to find a way to go 1-0 each week and happens to be this Thursday at home against Kansas City " said quarterback Josh Allen.

A head-to-head victory over the Chiefs gets Buffalo one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed, which includes a wildcard round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Including Kansas City, the Bills have five games remaining against AFC opponents. Going 5-0 in those games guarantees Buffalo the top spot in the conference regardless of what happens in the December games against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. After the Chiefs, the next crucial game for the Bills' seeding is on the road against the Denver Broncos (8-2) on Christmas Day.

On SI's Colin Richey provided a detailed overview of how the race for the No. 1 seed is shaping up.

"I want to know where we are going to be by ourself. I don't want that stress of, did they win? Did they lose? I don't want that. I want it to be like we handled our business, we know exactly where we're going to be," said veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins earlier this month.

As for the Bills' quest to take back the AFC East division title from the New England Patriots (5-5), they can potentially clinch their sixth crown in seven seasons as early as Week 13.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current AFC Playoff Seeding

1. Bills (9-1)



2. Broncos (8-2)



3. Jaguars (7-3)



4. Bengals (7-3)



5. Chiefs (8-2)



6. Browns (6-4)



7. Steelers (6-4)

Bills' tiebreaker factors

AFC record: 6-1

Texans W, Chargers W, Patriots L, Raiders W, Ravens W, Jets W, Dolphins W

Strength of Victory: .409

Buffalo's SOV (.409) currently ranks second amongst current AFC division leaders to Denver (.488). Jacksonville (.403) and Cincinnati (.310) follow.

Remaining AFC opponents:

Chiefs (Week 12), Patriots (Week 13), Broncos (Week 16), Dolphins (Week 17), Jets (Week 18)

Meaningful Week 12 games

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (FRI, 3 p.m. ET)



Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints (SUN, 1 p.m. ET)



Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans (SUN, 1 p.m. ET)



New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (SUN, 4:05 p.m. ET)

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