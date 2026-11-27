The Buffalo Bills won on Thanksgiving for the fourth time since Josh Allen became their franchise quarterback, but the five-time NFL MVP finalist wasn't much of a help on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen was intercepted twice in the red zone and accounted for his lowest passing total as a starter.

"Right now, I'm putting us behind the eight ball. Two turnovers in the red zone, that's not going to be winning football all the time," said Allen.

Albeit in challenging weather conditions, the quarterback's stock took a hit in Week 12. Continuing on that topic, here are two Black Friday winners and two stocks on the decline.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FALLING — Bills' pass offense

The weather conditions were poor, but so were quarterback Josh Allen's execution and Joe Brady's questionable play calls.

Allen finished 10-of-21 passing for 81 yards and two interceptions. His quarterback rating was a mind-numbingly low 18.3.

It was the second week in a row where the pass game appeared disjointed and unintimidating. Despite totaling 304 yards through the air against the Miami Dolphins on November 22, Allen needed 45 throws to get there, account for a less-than pedestrian 6.8 yards per attempt average.

“I'm not playing, I didn't play great tonight. I didn't play great the last week. So, I got to continue to get better and continue to elevate my game and find ways to help this team win," said Allen.

Strategically, Buffalo did a poor job of adjusting for heavy pressure dialed up by Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has been notorious for turning up the heat when facing Allen. Furthermore, one would think Brady would've been more prepared for the blitz packages, ready with multiple mitigation tactics.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RISING — Bills' pass defense

While critics scoffed at the list of backup quarterbacks the Bills faced since their Week 7 bye, there's no minimalizing the quality of Chiefs' starter Patrick Mahomes.

"Are they gonna say Mahomes is a backup?" said cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who started for the injured Christian Benford (h/t New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot).

Granted Buffalo enjoyed an assist from the weather, but the defense limited a three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback to 6.0 yards per attempt and no touchdowns through the air.

The Bills have not permitted a touchdown pass in any of their last five games. Following a rough season-opening stretch, Buffalo pass defense (220.9) has moved into the top half of the NFL rankings. Their 6.03 yards per pass play allowed stands as the league's seventh-best average.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball under pressure from Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FALLING — Highmark Stadium's weather resistance

While a fully-enclosed structure was out of the Bills' price range, the new Highmark Stadium was supposedly built with multiple special features to help handle inclement weather.

The $2.2 billion construction included a roof canopy that was supposed to protect a portion of the crowd from falling precipitation. According to The Athletic's Tim Graham, the ticket sellers claimed nearly 60 percent of seated spectators would benefit for the coverage.

In reality, much more than half of the stadium appeared soaked in Thursday night, which marked the first game played in poor weather.

Also, the Bills suggested they were able to engineer a structure that significantly lessened the wind effect. On the NBC broadcast, however, the wind was reportedly exceeding 25 mph at times.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans watch during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RISING — Tyler Bass from long distance

There was the 61-yarder that beat the Miami Dolphins in 2024, setting the old Highmark Stadium record in the process. Prior to that season, however, Bass was 12 of 19 on field goals from 50 yards and beyond.

Crushing two bombs in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, Bass is now 10 of his last 11 from long distance. First, he hit a 54-yard field goal through the cold, rainy night. Then, he sent the Bills to a walk-off win when his 57-yarder cleared the crossbar at the gun.

"T-Bass just being T-Bass," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "He bailed us out. I mean, that was outstanding in those conditions. Extremely impressive."

Appropriately, Bass received an On SI game ball for his efforts.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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