Bills Boost Defensive Line With 'Attack-Oriented' EDGE in Latest Mock Draft

Zion Young is one of the hot names entering the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and the former Missouri Tigers defender will be one of many targets for the Buffalo Bills as they look to bring in additional firepower to the edge rusher position.

Young is coming off a monstrous contribution in 2025 and has been rising quickly up draft boards, causing one analyst to predict the 22-year-old will be selected by the Bills at pick No. 26 overall.

Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football Analysis has projected Young to Buffalo at the tail end of the first round, stating the team’s need for additional depth as the reason for the pick.

“Leading pass rusher Greg Rousseau is locked up to a long-term deal, and the addition of Bradley Chubb will help,” he wrote. “But depth at the position remains an issue, and the Bills should still consider dipping into this deep class of pass rushers.”

McCrystal also listed Miami’s Akeem Mesidor and Clemson’s T.J. Parker as potential options for Buffalo. But in the end, he settled on Young as the right fit.

‘Fiery alpha’

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Oscar Adaway III (27) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) chases during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Young stands a lengthy 6-foot-6, weighing 262 pounds and presents fierce disruption ability both against the pass and in run defense from his EDGE position.

“I’ve got better every year, I’ve worked on something every offseason,” said Young at the NFL Scouting Combine. “First off, in order to play the pass, you’ve got to play the run first. You’ve got to make a guy respect the run game. And you have a privilege to rush the passer.”

Young impacted the game in both areas during the 2025 season, finishing with 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, which was tied for 14th-most in the nation.

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

“I felt like I was pretty good at the run game, and then over time I got pretty good at the pass game,” added Young, who was then asked about his greatest strength. “My power. Me stopping the run.

“Like I said, having the privilege to rush the passer is second. But my power and my energy, my consistency, I’m very serious during practice, and it translates to the game. My preparation is very serious.”

That’s just what the doctor ordered for Buffalo’s struggling run defense from a season ago, which finished tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the most touchdowns rushing allowed with 24.

Transition coming

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

As the Bills look for added pieces to fit first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new defense, Young is a player who could help aid the transition while providing a spark for the team in a couple of key areas up front.

Chubb and Rousseau as a starting duo is a good start, but the Bills will need additional options off the edge if they hope to take a substantial step forward in an area in which they failed to measure up last season.

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