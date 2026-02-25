Bills' Brandon Beane Identifies Biggest 'Downfall' As General Manager

Brandon Beane touched on a variety of topics while speaking from the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

That list included what he considers his most significant “downfall” as Buffalo Bills president of football operations/general manager. Beane has faced widespread criticism over many roster decisions made throughout the past several months, but he believes his biggest flaw rears its head most often during the draft process.

“People would tell you I have a lot of downfalls, but one of my downfalls is I get a little aggressive,” said Beane. “And I know that, and I try to put people around me to strap me down to the desk and if they think if I’m getting out of line, they’ll at least grab me before I do it and say, ‘Are you sure about this? Because it’s going to cost us your third round.’ Or whatever pick it’s going to cost us.”

Beane has a history of trading up in the draft, doing so to acquire Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in 2018, cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2022 and tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2023.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Big needs

That may be a bit befuddling to Bills fans, considering many of them want to see the team go all out to acquire top-end talent this offseason. Buffalo has many needs up and down the roster, including at various key positions such as wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary.

No matter where you look, it seems as if the Bills have another hole to fill, as the team hopes to get over the hump en route to a Super Bowl appearance, its first since the 1990s. After firing head coach Sean McDermott in the offseason, most of the pressure will now be placed on Beane’s shoulders to assemble the roster in a fashion that places it in a favorable position when matching up against some of the AFC’s top competition in 2026.

The Bills have fallen short of their ultimate goal over the past many years, and now, with new head coach Joe Brady in tow, the excuses for Beane and the rest of the Bills’ front office are running short.

We’re live with President of Football Ops and GM Brandon Beane from the 2026 NFL Combine. https://t.co/k917AtWC6D — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 24, 2026

In other news

There was other news to report from the NFL combine, including the Bills’ restructuring of right tackle Spencer Brown’s contract to open $10.4 million in cap space. Beane also declared that the team will indeed pick up tight end Dalton Kincaid’s fifth-year option down the road.

The combine continues on Wednesday and runs through Sunday in Indianapolis.