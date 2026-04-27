Bills Giving Bengals' Former Draft Bust Jermaine Burton Chance at Redemption

The Buffalo Bills added 10 players during the 2026 NFL Draft, including wide receiver Skyler Bell. The fourth-round pick gives them depth at a position of great need and has a chance to shine in Joe Brady's offense.

After the draft, the Bills added two more wide receivers through undrafted free agency by signing Kentucky's Ja'Mori Maclin and Max Tomczak from Youngstown State. They're not done adding competition, however.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bills are now bringing in Jermaine Burton for a tryout. Schultz says the 24-year-old will attend Buffalo's rookie minicamp as he attempts to get back into the NFL. On SI has a full list of all players who have been signed as UDFAs as well as those who will be there for a rookie tryout, which will include Burton.

Jermaine Burton failed to make it with Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton warms up before facing the Dallas Cowboys. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burton began his collegiate career with Georgia, eventually transferring to Alabama in 2022. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Burton had 79 receptions for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns. Burton proved to be an elite deep threat, averaging 20.5 yards per reception in 2022 and 18.0 for his entire collegiate career.

That led to the Bengals using a third-round pick to add him to their already impressive receiving corps. He never won the coaching staff over as Burton struggled with consistency, missed meetings, and had his dedication questioned.

As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games but had just four receptions for 107 yards. He was inactive for every game in 2025, and before the Bengals and Bills played in Week 14, Burton was suspended. He was then released the day after.

Off-field incidents have been an issue with Jermaine Burton

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

During the 2022 season, Burton found himself in the spotlight when a video appeared to show him hitting a female fan.

In addition to his suspension, and subsequent release, Burton was not with the team in their 2024 season finale against Pittsburgh. No reason was given for the suspension and his absence from the game against the Steelers the prior season was classified as a coach's decision.

It was later revealed that he was named in a police report for two claims of domestic violence. Burton now has a chance to redeem himself, but he's going to not only have to prove he can stay focused on the field, but that his off-field concerns are behind him as well.

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