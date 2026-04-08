Bills Can't Be Trusted Under Brandon Beane, Joe Brady, According to NFL Commentator

Josh Allen has been at the forefront of the Buffalo Bills' rise to prominence since taking the reins as the team’s starting quarterback, delivering a remarkable stretch of success that has helped Buffalo rise in the ranks to become one of the NFL’s model franchises.

With that run of triumph, a level of trust has emerged that the former MVP will get things done and lead his team to the playoffs time and again. However, as the Bills enter an era under new leadership, the rest of Buffalo’s hierarchy cannot be trusted, according to a longtime NFL commentator.

Nick Wright of FOX Sports did not mince words when evaluating the Bills’ chances of repeating the string of winning seasons they have put together over the past near-decade, calling out Joe Brady specifically and, in a roundabout way, referencing Brandon Beane.

“I don’t trust the Bills’ leadership at all,” said Wright on his show, First Things First. “I trust the quarterback intensely.”

Allen won the MVP in 2024 and recorded another award-worthy season in 2025, finishing as a finalist for the league-wide honor.

Other issues

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright continued to go in on Buffalo’s first-year head coach.

“I don’t know why I’m supposed to trust Joe Brady as an NFL head coach,” he said. “He was a coordinator for Josh Allen—every coordinator for Josh Allen since he’s been Josh Allen, except for … Ken Dorsey has had, like, there is a floor—even Dorsey had success—there is a floor there.”

Wright also took a veiled shot at Beane, saying, “And then they also really let Josh have a hand in [the hiring process], which I always think is always a little tenuous.”

Immense success

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo won at least 11 games in each of the past six seasons under former head coach Sean McDermott, the longest such streak in franchise history. While Beane deserves credit for that streak as well, Brady will have plenty to live up to as he takes over moving forward.

The 2026 season is as critical as any in the team’s recent history. With a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback in tow, the expectations for Buffalo are high. And whether they sink or swim will come down to Beane and Brady pushing the right buttons and getting the most out of what the team has at its disposal beyond its prized gunslinger.

If you ask Wright, the prospects of that duo helping lead the team to its ultimate goal—a Super Bow—aren’t promising. Bills fans are hoping he’s wrong.

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