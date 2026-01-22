Death, taxes and Josh Allen finishing as an MVP finalist.

In five of the last six seasons, Allen has become synonymous with the MVP candidate list. The Buffalo Bills’ star QB has finished in the top-five on four previous occasions, including a win last season for the first time in his career.

Allen has done it again now in the 2025 season, joining Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence and Christian McCaffrey.

MORE: Bills' brass reveals Josh Allen's role in wide-open head coaching search

Although it is more than likely that Allen will not win the MVP award in back-to-back seasons, him being a finalist for the fifth time in the last six years speaks to the Wyoming product’s greatness.

Even in a year where Allen’s weaponry seemed bare and the Bills’ offense had its ups and downs, No. 17 still accomplished a lot on the field. Allen’s 40-touchdowns-in-a-season streak may have ended, but his 39 total still ranked second in the NFL, as he posted 25 TD passes and 14 TD rushes.

Buffalo was able to make a seventh-straight playoff appearance with Allen at the helm, going 12-5 and finishing second in the AFC East. Despite not winning the division for the first time since 2019, Allen was still able to generate a highly productive season.

MORE: Four Bills named to Pro Football Writers of America all-star teams

The eighth-year QB posted 4,247 total yards — 3,668 passing and 579 rushing — had a 102.2 passer rating and a career-high completion rate of 69.3 percent. Allen even had career-best marks in on-target throws (79.9 percent) and bad-throw percentage (13 percent).

While it may be difficult for Allen to supplant Stafford and Maye this year, him finishing as a finalist once again shows his value to the Bills on a year-in, year-out basis.

Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —