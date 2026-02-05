Joe Brady's coaching style features unmistakable change says Bills' offensive lineman

Many different takes have surfaced since the Buffalo Bills hired Joe Brady as head coach.

There have been those who have lauded the hire and those on the opposite side of the spectrum, who believe Brady’s promotion could lead to disaster.

Shortly after Brady was introduced as the team’s next leader, a Bills offensive lineman provided an interesting perspective on why he views it as the right move.

Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson talks with media after a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026 that introduced Joe Brady as the new head coach. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opening things up

While speaking with the media, Alec Anderson explained what he sees as one of Brady’s greatest strengths as a coach and how it may impact the Bills' locker room.

“He wants us to know that we don’t have to have (be so tight) around him all the time,” said Anderson to the Niagara Gazette’s Nick Sabato. “We can go walk around and be our personalities.”

Anderson's remarks suggest that, under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills were not permitted the freedom to express themselves. While many Bills’ players have been publicly supportive of McDermott after he was fired, Anderson’s account makes it seem like there may have been underlying frustration with his coaching style that helped lead to five consecutive AFC East titles, seven straight playoff appearances and two trips to the conference championship game.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) jumps into the stands after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chance to take over

Whatever the case may be, Anderson has a significant opportunity in front of him this offseason, which he enters as a restricted free agent. With two of the Bills' 2025 starting offensive linemen set to become unrestricted free agents, Buffalo may have to replace a pair of significant contributors in the trenches for next season.

Anderson is capable of playing every position on the offensive line, which would present him as an effective replacement for either center Connor McGovern or guard David Edwards, both of whom will hit the open market. McGovern holds a market value of $16.27 million per season, according to Spotrac, while Edwards’ expected market value has been placed at 19.9 million.

If Anderson is to take over a starting role in 2026, he will be doing so under what appears to be his preferred head coach, Joe Brady.

Joe Brady talks about his respect of his players at press conference that introduced him as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

