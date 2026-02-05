Joe Brady's coaching style features unmistakable change says Bills' offensive lineman
Many different takes have surfaced since the Buffalo Bills hired Joe Brady as head coach.
There have been those who have lauded the hire and those on the opposite side of the spectrum, who believe Brady’s promotion could lead to disaster.
Shortly after Brady was introduced as the team’s next leader, a Bills offensive lineman provided an interesting perspective on why he views it as the right move.
Opening things up
While speaking with the media, Alec Anderson explained what he sees as one of Brady’s greatest strengths as a coach and how it may impact the Bills' locker room.
“He wants us to know that we don’t have to have (be so tight) around him all the time,” said Anderson to the Niagara Gazette’s Nick Sabato. “We can go walk around and be our personalities.”
Anderson's remarks suggest that, under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills were not permitted the freedom to express themselves. While many Bills’ players have been publicly supportive of McDermott after he was fired, Anderson’s account makes it seem like there may have been underlying frustration with his coaching style that helped lead to five consecutive AFC East titles, seven straight playoff appearances and two trips to the conference championship game.
Chance to take over
Whatever the case may be, Anderson has a significant opportunity in front of him this offseason, which he enters as a restricted free agent. With two of the Bills' 2025 starting offensive linemen set to become unrestricted free agents, Buffalo may have to replace a pair of significant contributors in the trenches for next season.
Anderson is capable of playing every position on the offensive line, which would present him as an effective replacement for either center Connor McGovern or guard David Edwards, both of whom will hit the open market. McGovern holds a market value of $16.27 million per season, according to Spotrac, while Edwards’ expected market value has been placed at 19.9 million.
If Anderson is to take over a starting role in 2026, he will be doing so under what appears to be his preferred head coach, Joe Brady.
