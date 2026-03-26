Bills’ Connection to Top Free Agent LB Bobby Okereke Could Be Factor

This offseason, the Buffalo Bills have aggressively filled three of their most pressing needs.

General manager Brandon Beane brought in wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears. He then signed pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in free agency and added defensive backs Dee Alford, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Geno Stone.

What they haven’t done is bring in depth at inside linebacker. With Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano not re-signed, the Bills can use more depth. Thankfully, they have ties to the top available free agent, Bobby Okereke, which could help them bring him in if interested.

Okereke spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants, where he worked with current Bills inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu, who had the same title in New York for four years.

Beyond his familiarity with Egorugwu, Okereke should entice the Bills due to his ability to help against the run while still being a capable run defender. It’s that versatility that has Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport ranking Okereke ahead of other remaining free agents, such as Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David.

“Bobby Okereke admittedly doesn't have the NFL resume of David or Wagner. But he's had a solid career in his own right—over seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, the 29-year-old has averaged 115 total tackles per season. In four of the past five seasons, Okereke has eclipsed 130 stops, including 143 in New York a year ago,” Davenport wrote.

“Okereke has also been solid in coverage throughout his career—he has posted a passer rating against of less than 85 each of the past two years, and he has never allowed a passer rating against north of 100.”

Bills current inside linebacker depth chart

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard favoring a 3-4 front, the Bills will have two inside linebackers as starters. Right now, that distinction belongs to Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams.

Behind them are Joe Andreesen, Keonta Jenkins, and Jimmy Chiarlo. That's not exactly a deep group, and Williams wasn't exactly encouraging in 2025. While he did have 63 tackles, Williams earned a grade of 55.3 overall from Pro Football Focus and struggled in coverage with a grade of 47.0.

Considering the issues they had with durability in 2025, Buffalo would be wise to add more linebacker depth to their roster. Adding someone such as Okereke would not only give them depth but could push Williams as well.

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