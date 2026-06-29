Bills Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations, Preseason Games, All You Need to Know

Outside of two seasons that were impacted by COVID, the Buffalo Bills have been a fixture at St. John's University during training camp. Since 2000, the Bills have traveled to Rochester and have called the university home for camp.

That will once again be the case in 2026, with the Bills set to meet at the end of July. There will be plenty to keep an eye on with Joe Brady entering his first season as the team's head coach. Brady, who was previously the team's offensive coordinator, has big shoes to fill since he's replacing Sean McDermott, who has the second-most wins in franchise history.

Equally as interesting will be watching how Jim Leonhard handles his first season as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. The former Bills' defensive back brings a different scheme and a whole new approach, which could be exactly what this team needs to take the next step. With the stage set, here's all the information you need to know in order to catch the Bills in action during camp.

Buffalo Bills Training Camp Dates

Buffalo Bills linebacker T.J. Parker trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills have cut down their number of open practices from 10 to seven, and they recently announced the dates on their website.

Rookie Arrival: July 21

Veteran Arrival: July 28

Practice Dates: July 29 - Aug 1, August 3 - 4, August 6 - 7

There's also a lottery available for fans who wish to attend. Those who are interested can visit the team's website for more information.

Buffalo Bills Return of the Blue and Red practice

Bills QB Josh Allen wears a red helmet, the only player wearing a red helmet, during the Return of the Blue & Red practice. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, the Buffalo Bills will hold their annual Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium, which will be the first chance for fans to see their team in action inside the new stadium. This year, the game will take place right at the end of camp, with a 7:00 p.m. start time on Saturday, August 8.

Buffalo Bills Preseason Schedule

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis runs against Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Shortly after the team's scrimmage, the Bills will begin the preseason. Here's a look at the three teams they will play as they prepare for the 2026 campaign:

Week 1: Bills vs. Carolina Panthers, Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 PM

Week 2: Bills at Cleveland Browns, Saturday, August 22 at 1:00 PM

Week 3: Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Buffalo will then have a few days to make their final cuts. All NFL teams have until 6:00 PM EST on Saturday, August 30 to announce their initial 53-man roster. Their first game of the regular season will be on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 13.