Changes to 2026 Bills Training Camp Could Mean Beginning of End at St. John Fisher
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The Buffalo Bills’ 2026 training camp will feature a few significant changes this season, including the number of practices open to the public at St. John Fisher University.
Training camp is set to begin on July 29, with seven ticketed sessions available for fans to attend, including the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage. That is four fewer than a season ago, when the Bills held 11 open practices under former head coach Sean McDermott, beginning on July 23, 2025.
Another change is the timing of each session, as according to the team's announcement, under first-year head coach Joe Brady, the Bills will begin practices at 8:30 a.m., which is over an hour earlier than they started with McDermott at the helm.
Complete training camp schedule
The Bills’ practice and media schedule is as follows:
- Wed., July 29 at 8:30 a.m. - Joe Brady 8 a.m., Brandon Beane 11 a.m.
- Thurs., July 30, 8:30 a.m. - Jim Leonhard 8 a.m.
- Sat, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. - Pete Carmichael 8 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m. - Joe Brady 8 a.m.
- Tues., Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m. - Jeff Rodgers 8 a.m.
- Thurs. Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m. - Jim Leonard 8 a.m.
- Fri. Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. - Joe Brady 8 a.m.
- Sat., Aug. 8, 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, Return of the Blue and Red - Joe Brady post practice
Once the Bills depart St. John Fisher University for the night scrimmage, they will not return to St. John Fisher, which is another change. Last season, the Bills returned to SJFU for their final four practices of training camp leading into preseason Game No. 1.
The Bills' first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 15 at Highmark Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.
Is this the beginning of the end at St. John Fisher?
Since the Bills began construction on the new Highmark Stadium, many have speculated if that could spell the end of training camp in Rochester. The Bills have been going to St. John Fisher University for training camp since 2000, but with their new digs now fully established, they may return to Orchard Park for camp in the future, similar to many teams around the league who hold their camps at their home practice facilities.
This year’s camp in Rochester will be the shortest it’s ever been and is earlier in the day than it has ever been, which will cause those fans lucky enough to be in attendance to change their schedules if they hope to get an eye on the team this summer.
Those hoping to score tickets will have to go through a public lottery to gain access to the free entry. The lottery begins on June 24.
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Alex Brasky is editor of Shout! magazine, along with serving as a contributor to Bills - ONSI. He has been on the Bills beat the past nine seasons and recently joined Newsweek to expand his coverage beyond the NFL. Alex has also previously covered the MLB, Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, PGA Tour and March Madness and earned first place for his spot news coverage in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper contest.Follow alexbrasky