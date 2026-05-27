Bills DC Jim Leonhard Praises Rookie LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr After OTAs

Jim Leonhard spent time with the media following the Buffalo Bills practice on Tuesday. The first-year defensive coordinator is bringing a lot of change to the team, and so far, he's been thrilled with how players are responding.

Not only are returning players picking up the defense, but Leonhard has been thoroughly impressed with rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The TCU product was called an "efficient" mover by Leonhard, who added that the rookie is nearly always in the right spot.

"He's a very efficient mover, so it's really cool to watch him. Whether he knows it or not, I think he's in the right spot the majority of the time. He's got a really good feel for the game," Leonhard said.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr could steal a starting spot

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr celebrates after he makes a tackle against the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The defensive coordinator added that collegiate players often lean on their physicality, which the NFL rules don't always allow. That means players have to be more technically refined and understand their assignments. With Elarms-Orr, that doesn't seem to be an issue with Leonhard praising his early communications, even saying he's already getting starter reps.

"He's done an excellent job of picking up the defense and being able to communicate early on. He's running with the ones at times and controlling the huddle and getting things lined up. So excited for him to grow as a player and see what he can do. But you saw the physicality, his willingness to strike and use his hands on top of being square."

That's great news for the Bills, who haven't re-signed Matt Milano or Shaq Thompson. With those two veteran linebackers off the roster, Buffalo is expected to lean on Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. Behind those two, it's thin with Elarms-Orr being joined by Joe Andreesen, Keonta Jenkins, and Jimmy Ciarlo.

General manager Brandon Beane could elect to reach out to Milano or Thompson, who remain unsigned, as well as several other experienced linebackers. Before considering this, however, he's allowing the youngsters on the team to prove themselves and Elarms-Orr is doing enough that he could begin battling for starting reps before long. Although, as Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky noted, Williams is also picking up the defense quickly which could lead to an interesting camp battle.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr was a standout for TCU during his senior season

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game between TCU and the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After spending two seasons at Cal, Elarms-Orr transferred to TCU for his final two years in the NCAA. While he was a solid player for most of his career, he exploded in 2025.

During his senior season, Elarms-Orr recorded 130 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass deflections. NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein said his instincts were a concern, which is one of the reasons he likely fell to Round 4.

Once selected, I wrote about how he could be one of two steals in Round 4, along with receiver Skyler Bell. It's still early, but it appears Elarms-Orr is making good on the promise that led to such a prediction.