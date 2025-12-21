Bills' run defense could have problems vs. Browns

The one thing that can hold the Buffalo Bills back from their first Super Bowl is a lack of run defense, and the Cleveland Browns are an opponent that can feast on such a weakness.

The Bills allow 143.1 rush yards per game, the third-most in the league, and it showed on Sunday when the New England Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson had two touchdown runs of 50 or more yards. Now, one Ohio State rookie running back will look to receive the torch from the other.

Who can exploit Bills' main weakness?

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs the ball for a touchdown against Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

RELATED: Bills must slow down Browns' record-hunting force on Sunday

Quinshon Judkins has seen a heavy dose of usage in his rookie season, perhaps being fresh from his time spent with Henderson in Columbus. His 222 carries rank eighth in the NFL.

Judkins was limited to 47 yards rushing in his last two games, but as evidenced by games against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, he has the potential to be a game-breaker.

It's not just Judkins who could feast, though. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a fellow rookie, also has scrambling ability, and he actually ran for six yards more than Judkins these last two weeks. The Bills allow the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing passers, so this bodes poorly for Buffalo.

Something else that'll play a key role is the state of the Browns' offensive line, which is normally a solid unit when intact. However, the Bills could have a bit of a reprieve in that regard.

Will Bills be getting help against Cleveland's ground game?

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

MORE: Bills clear two important pieces to dress vs. Browns after mid-week injury scares

The Browns' starting guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, a former fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2018, were limited on Thursday with knee and calf injuries, while All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin missed his second straight practice with a concussion. The blocking for Judkins and Sanders may be nonexistent if they're all unable to go, giving Buffalo an advantage up front.

The Bills can get their run defense right on Sunday against the Browns, especially with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano looking like his old self, but it'll be a challenge nonetheless as they seek to clinch a playoff spot.

Oct 5, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball into the endzone past Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson (26) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —