Bills' run defense could have problems vs. Browns
In this story:
The one thing that can hold the Buffalo Bills back from their first Super Bowl is a lack of run defense, and the Cleveland Browns are an opponent that can feast on such a weakness.
The Bills allow 143.1 rush yards per game, the third-most in the league, and it showed on Sunday when the New England Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson had two touchdown runs of 50 or more yards. Now, one Ohio State rookie running back will look to receive the torch from the other.
Who can exploit Bills' main weakness?
RELATED: Bills must slow down Browns' record-hunting force on Sunday
Quinshon Judkins has seen a heavy dose of usage in his rookie season, perhaps being fresh from his time spent with Henderson in Columbus. His 222 carries rank eighth in the NFL.
Judkins was limited to 47 yards rushing in his last two games, but as evidenced by games against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, he has the potential to be a game-breaker.
It's not just Judkins who could feast, though. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a fellow rookie, also has scrambling ability, and he actually ran for six yards more than Judkins these last two weeks. The Bills allow the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing passers, so this bodes poorly for Buffalo.
Something else that'll play a key role is the state of the Browns' offensive line, which is normally a solid unit when intact. However, the Bills could have a bit of a reprieve in that regard.
Will Bills be getting help against Cleveland's ground game?
MORE: Bills clear two important pieces to dress vs. Browns after mid-week injury scares
The Browns' starting guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, a former fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2018, were limited on Thursday with knee and calf injuries, while All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin missed his second straight practice with a concussion. The blocking for Judkins and Sanders may be nonexistent if they're all unable to go, giving Buffalo an advantage up front.
The Bills can get their run defense right on Sunday against the Browns, especially with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano looking like his old self, but it'll be a challenge nonetheless as they seek to clinch a playoff spot.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003