Bills Eyeing Competition for Starting Role in Predraft Meeting With Big Ten Star

The Buffalo Bills re-signed Mitch Wishnowsky this offseason, but that doesn’t mean he is locked into a starting role in 2026.

Based on some of the Bills’ actions during the predraft process, the team is clearly eyeing potential competition for its incumbent starter. That includes a recent meeting with Ryan Eckley, the 2025 Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year.

The Bills held a Zoom meeting with Eckley, according to the Shout! podcast’s Ryan Talbot, who added that the two sides previously sat down at the combine as well. Eckely earned one of the nation’s top conferences' highest honors a season ago, finishing with an average of 48.5 yards per punt, which was second-best in the nation.

If the Bills want to push Wishnowsky during the offseason and training camp, Eckley would be an excellent candidate to do so.

“He punts with good touch and was outstanding in burying opponents deep in their own territory last season,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “Eckley’s chances of making a roster will be tied directly to his ability to develop NFL-caliber hang time.”

Reflecting on 2025

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts against Washington during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former Spartans punter dropped 20 of his 49 punts inside the 20-yard line, with only one rolling into the end zone for a touchback. His consistency was outstanding and would be a nice pick for the Bills, their first at the punter position since Matt Araiza’s fateful selection in 2022.

Wishnowsky performed admirably in 2025. His net punting average of 41.9 was 14th best in the league, with nearly half of his attempts being placed inside the 20-yard line. Returners averaged just 6.3 yards per return off Wishnowsky’s punts, which was the second-lowest mark of any NFL punter a season ago.

Buffalo must not rush to find his replacement, but if it can land a player of Eckley’s caliber in the sixth or seventh round, it would be well worth taking a flyer on a player who could slot in at the position for years to come.

A quick switch

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky walks towards the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wishnowsky, while still effective, is getting a bit long in the tooth at 34 years old and is on a low-cost one-year deal. It would be a seamless transition for Buffalo to go from him to Eckley before taking the field for Week 1.

The former Michigan State special teamer isn’t the only punter the Bills have been linked to during the predraft process, as they’ve also previously met with Syracuse’s Jack Stonehouse. It’s clear Buffalo wants to add a punter before things are all said and done next week, and it will be interesting to see what happens.

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